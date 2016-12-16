Probation for Rantoul molester

URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted sexually molesting a child in his care has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.

Torey Dean, 37, was found in Texas in early October and brought back to Champaign County to face charges of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse filed in August.

He pleaded guilty Friday to the latter charge, a less serious offense, admitting to Judge Roger Webber that he touched the girl for his own sexual gratification between July 2015 and July 2016.

Rantoul police learned the sexual acts were taking place in the child's Rantoul home when others in the house were occupied.

Dean was ordered to have no contact with the victim, now 7, or her mother and undergo a sex offender evaluation. Webber set a sentencing confirmation hearing for Feb. 6.

Besides the normal fines, fees and costs, Dean was also ordered to pay the county $1,584, representing the cost of transporting him from Texas to Urbana.

Assistant State's Attorney Joel Fletcher said Dean had no prior convictions.