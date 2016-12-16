Salt Fork team loses another family member to cancer

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Salt Fork High football players bag up some of the toys they collected at the school Wednesday in Catlin. They will be delivering the toys to St. Louis Children's Hospital, where late teammate Chance Kistler was treated for cancer.

Six months after team captain Chance Kistler passed away of leukemia, the Salt Fork Storm football team lost another member of its football family to cancer.

Head coach Brian Plotner said he was deeply saddened when he learned that Steve Hodge, an assistant coach, died Thursday morning.

The news hit while Plotner and Salt Fork players were preparing to caravan to St. Louis on Saturday to deliver gifts at the hospital that meant so much to Chance.

"Steve was a wonderful guy, one of the nicest guys you'd ever meet," Plotner said, adding that Mr. Hodge loved the Salt Fork football program, which he was part of for 11 or 12 years.

Plotner said Mr. Hodge, of Broadlands, worked for the post office and retired about three years ago. He had a long career coaching boys and girls basketball at ABL, which later became Heritage, as well as football.

Plotner said Mr. Hodge was diagnosed with cancer roughly a year ago and was undergoing treatment during the last season.

"He helped out the staff ... even though this year was a real struggle for him," Plotner recalled, adding he managed to attend home games and as many practices as he could, which "was only once in a while."

"It was a driving force for him to be part of the program," Plotner said, recalling an away game at Stockton, about a 4-hour drive away. "He called me after the game, and we talked for about half an hour. He wanted to know every detail of what happened."

* * * *

Chance Kistler was not looking forward to spending Christmas at St. Louis Children's Hospital, where he was being treated for acute myeloid leukemia in the winter of 2014.

"He was miserable," Sherri Kistler recalled of her son, then a Salt Fork High School sophomore and football player.

But that changed, the Indianola woman said, when a string of well-wishers began making the rounds of the ninth floor bringing gifts and good cheer to him and other patients.

When Sherri Kistler suggested they collect Christmas gifts for patients at a home football game the following September, which is leukemia awareness month, Chance jumped at the idea.

"He wanted to put a smile on another kid's face," she said, recalling her son's smile when the donations poured in and later when they dropped them off at the hospital.

Chance lost his battle in June.

This fall, his mother — with the help of the Storm team and many others — collected several carloads of gifts for the hospital, which they will donate in the 18-year-old's memory.

"We decided we would collect them at all home games. Every community got involved, not just Salt Fork. And when we played Westville, they collected that night as well," said Sherri Kistler, who was overwhelmed by everyone's generosity and support.

"It was a tremendous outpouring," Plotner added. "Chance touched so many lives in such a positive way ... far beyond our football program. ... He and his family were so grateful for the experience he had at the hospital and how wonderful the people there were. This is something the family and the community wanted to do to give back for all that they did for Chance."

* * * *

On Saturday, Sherri Kistler, Plotner, several of Chance's close friends and teammates and other family members and friends will head to St. Louis with the gifts.

Later that morning, they will attend a special memorial service at the hospital to remember the young patients who passed away this year.

Salt Fork senior and football player Larry Hubbard said he and his teammates were honored to help out with a cause that meant so much to their friend.

"I just remember him wanting to give back to those kids and give them a little hope and let them know someone was there for them," Hubbard said.

While Saturday's service will be tough, Hubbard said he wouldn't miss the opportunity to attend it and help distribute the gifts.

"We don't want anyone to forget him, and this is the best way to do that," he said.