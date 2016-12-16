Search on for Urbana beating suspects

URBANA — Urbana police are looking for two men who allegedly beat up a man in a jealous rage Thursday.

About 9:30 a.m., police were called to the 1300 block of South Lierman Avenue for a report of a home invasion.

Investigator Duane Smith said officers learned that the ex-boyfriend of the female resident and a friend of his entered the unlocked home and apparently attacked the woman's current boyfriend, who was in bed.

The 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital for treatment after being struck in the head with a fist. Smith said he was bleeding and had an eye swollen shut.

The woman and her 8-month-old child, who is the offspring of the ex-boyfriend, did not appear to be physically injured, Smith said.