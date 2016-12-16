Slick conditions cause numerous crashes, backups on I-57, I-74

Other Related Content Winter weather advisory issued till 6 a.m. Sunday

CHAMPAIGN — As freezing rain falls this evening, the roads are reportedly getting slick.

But Champaign's snow plows are already out spreading salt, public works spokesman Kris Koester said.

"We'll be working around the clock until we get it managed," Koester said.

As of 8 p.m., the side roads were "pretty slippery," he said.

"Right now, they're definitely slick, but they're not horrible because enough cars are still out," he said. "The side roads are probably pretty slippery, and the sidewalks are slippery. The roads for now are drive-able but definitely slick."

Most crashes reported in District 10 so far are on Interstate 57 south of Interstate 74 and on I-74 east of University Avenue, Illinois State Police Sgt. Kerrick Leatherwood said in a news release.

Northbound I-57 is shut down near the Springfield Avenue overpass just south of I-72, said state police District 10 spokeswoman Tracy Lillard.

"Northbound is shut down. The road is covered in ice and semis can't get over the hill, so traffic is backing up," she said.

"Vehicles are continuing to crash and slide off the roadway, due to icy conditions," Leatherwood said.

Travelers are urged to use caution while traveling in those areas.

Unconfirmed reports also indicate numerous cars are off the road on Interstate 74 near Oakwood, with many emergency vehicles on the scene.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory "for light icing and snow" from 9 tonight until 6 a.m. Saturday.

"Freezing drizzle is expected this evening through tonight before changing to light rain by Saturday morning as colder air arrives," the alert says.

About an inch of snow or less is expected.

The Illinois Department of Transportation's road conditions map indicated Champaign County roads have patches of ice and snow.

Koester urged drivers to be cautious and stay in if possible.

"Slow down and pay attention," he said. "And if you can stay home, stay home."