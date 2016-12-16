Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, December 16, 2016 83 Today's Paper

#TheMJs, Dec. 16, 2016
| Subscribe

More Local

#TheMJs, Dec. 16, 2016

Fri, 12/16/2016 - 7:00am | Marcus Jackson

On Fridays, staff writer Marcus Jackson (@MarcusJ_NG) provides a quick glance at the best that Twitter has to offer.

TOP TWEETS

Sports

— The swimmer, who caused an international incident at the summer Olympics in Rio, announced he and fiancee Kayla Rae Reid were expecting their first child. You wouldn't be surprised if he was nominated, though, would you?

Politics

— The Carolina Panthers cornerback was speaking about one of the week's big stories, which was Kanye West meeting with the president-elect. Question is, why does he not like using "O's" in "you" and "your"?

Music

— The "Growing Pains" actor died Tuesday at age 69. His legacy lives on through these TV theme songs and his Grammy-nominated son Robin Thicke.

Hollywood

— The actress has demanded pay equal to that of co-star William H. Macy and negotiations put the future of Showtime's hit series at risk. "Shameless" fans exhaled at this news Wednesday.

Local

— The Danville native and UI golf coach was inducted into the Golf Coaches Association Hall of Fame earlier this week. You'd be hard-pressed to find a coach or a program more interactive with its supporters than Small's.

WHAT WILL BE TRENDING THIS WEEKEND

— Polar Vortex
— #BearsPackers
— Casey Affleck
— #RogueOne
— Chance the Rapper

WHAT WAS TRENDING THURSDAY

— #TrumpTelevisionShows
— Sylville Smith
— The Chronic
— #ChiBeria
— Passengers

BE SURE TO FOLLOW

Scott Richey (@srrichey)

UI basketball returns to the court after a week off for finals and will feature a new player when the Illini take the court against BYU at the United Center on Saturday. Our beat writer will be there to tell you everything about Kipper Nichols' debut.

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments