TheMJs, Dec. 16, 2016

On Fridays, staff writer Marcus Jackson (@MarcusJ_NG) provides a quick glance at the best that Twitter has to offer.

TOP TWEETS

Sports

Saw Ryan Lochte trending on Facebook and assumed it was because Trump floated his name for US Ambassador to Brazil. — Brian Kibler (@bmkibler) December 15, 2016

— The swimmer, who caused an international incident at the summer Olympics in Rio, announced he and fiancee Kayla Rae Reid were expecting their first child. You wouldn't be surprised if he was nominated, though, would you?

Politics

If a person like Kanye influences yu , yu have yur priorities messed up , who cares he met with trump , has no affect on yur life .. — Zack Sanchez (@ZSanchez15) December 14, 2016

— The Carolina Panthers cornerback was speaking about one of the week's big stories, which was Kanye West meeting with the president-elect. Question is, why does he not like using "O's" in "you" and "your"?

Music

I had no idea Alan Thicke wrote the theme songs for Diff'rent Strokes and Facts of Life. I now consider him a greater musician than his son. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) December 14, 2016

— The "Growing Pains" actor died Tuesday at age 69. His legacy lives on through these TV theme songs and his Grammy-nominated son Robin Thicke.

Hollywood

Playing Fiona Gallagher has been one of the great privileges of my life. I'm so happy to continue w my SHAMELESS family!Back to work in May! — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) December 14, 2016

— The actress has demanded pay equal to that of co-star William H. Macy and negotiations put the future of Showtime's hit series at risk. "Shameless" fans exhaled at this news Wednesday.

Local

Great players + school support + donor involvement + loving family = a coaches chance at HOF. Many coaches deserving, this coach grateful! — Mike Small (@MikeSmall4) December 13, 2016

— The Danville native and UI golf coach was inducted into the Golf Coaches Association Hall of Fame earlier this week. You'd be hard-pressed to find a coach or a program more interactive with its supporters than Small's.

