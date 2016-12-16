Tolono man gets probation for solicitation of teen

Photo by: The News-Gazette Michael Russell, 28, of Tolono pleaded guilty Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, to indecent solicitation.

URBANA — A Tolono man who admitted he tried to coax a teen into having sex with him has been sentenced to four years of probation.

Michael J. Russell, 28, of The Oaks mobile home park pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Tom Difanis to indecent solicitation, a felony.

He admitted that in early August, he made advances to a girl in his home that included wrapping his legs around her and rubbing her back. A Tolono police report said it happened at Russell's home.

As part of his sentence, which will be formally approved in February after Russell gets a sex-offender evaluation, Russell was ordered to register as a sex offender, perform 100 hours of public service and have no contact with the girl.

Another case in which he was charged with unlawful restraint, domestic battery, interference with reporting a domestic battery and criminal damage to government property was dismissed.

Court records indicate Russell has prior convictions for deceptive practices and burglary as an adult and an adjudication as a minor for residential burglary.