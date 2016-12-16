Two UI professors earn federal humanities grants

Photo by: Provided UI professors Erik McDuffie, left, and Carol Symes were awarded National Endowment for the Humanities Fellowships.

URBANA — Two University of Illinois professors, Erik McDuffie and Carol Symes, have been awarded National Endowment for the Humanities Fellowships for projects on 20th-century African-American history and medieval Europe.

The competitive fellowships, each worth $50,400, are among $16.3 million in grants awarded by the NEH for 290 projects. The program supports advanced research in the humanities, and recipients produce articles, books or other scholarly resources.

McDuffie, a professor of African-American studies and history, won funding for his project, "Marcus Garvey and the American Heartland, 1920-1980." It looks at Garveyism and the Universal Negro Improvement Association, the largest black protest movement in world history, and how they influenced the emergence of the U.S. industrial heartland as an epicenter of black internationalism.

Symes, a professor of history and medieval studies, will study the different kinds of medieval writing, such as England's "Domesday Book," that were created by multiple historical actors, some of them technically illiterate. Their contributions have since been forgotten and the contemporary meanings of the texts have been lost, as well as knowledge of the media through which they were published, Symes argues. She calls for a radical reassessment of medieval documents as written artifacts and historical sources.

The NEH program receives an average of 1,210 applications a year and awards grants to about 7 percent, making it one of the most competitive humanities awards programs in the country.