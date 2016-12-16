What's in a name? Giordano's

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Popular pizza chain Giordano's, which will open a Champaign location next month at Market Place Mall, is not named after its owners.

"That's kind of common in the restaurant industry for the name to be the name of the owner," said Jessica Wenson, manager of marketing and public relations for Giordano's.

The Giordano family's roots can be traced to a small town near Turin, Italy. Mama Giordano was famous around town for her cooking and her signature meal was an Italian Easter Pie which, according to the Giordano's website, became sacred in the Giordano family.

Years later, Efren and Joseph Foglio moved to Chicago to start their own pizza business and used their mom's recipe for pizza in 1974 on the South Side.

The franchise has since changed ownership twice, in 1988 and 2011.

When veteran restauranteur Pete Nicol decided to open a Giordano's location in Champaign, he didn't know the history of Mama Giordano, but customers at this location will be aware.

"It's right on our menu at the restaurant about the history and the quality of the food and the resources we use for our products and the history of the company," Nicol said.