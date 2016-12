Winter weather advisory issued

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all of East Central Illinois until 6 a.m. Sunday. More from the weather service:

* TIMING...FREEZING DRIZZLE IS EXPECTED THIS EVENING THROUGH

TONIGHT...BEFORE CHANGING TO LIGHT RAIN BY SATURDAY MORNING. AS

COLDER AIR ARRIVES...THE RAIN WILL CHANGE TO FREEZING RAIN AND

SNOW BY LATE SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING.

* MAIN IMPACT...LIGHT ICING WILL DEVELOP ON UNTREATED

ROADS...PARKING LOTS...AND SIDEWALKS. A LIGHT ACCUMULATION OF

SNOW OF 1 INCH OR LESS IS EXPECTED ON TOP OF THE ICE LATE

SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING.

* OTHER IMPACTS...VERY COLD CONDITIONS WILL MOVE INTO THE AREA

FOLLOWING THE STORM WITH WIND CHILLS FALLING WELL BELOW ZERO BY

SUNDAY MORNING. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL BE NEEDED.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW...SLEET...OR

FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR

SLIPPERY ROADS...AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.