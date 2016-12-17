Apartment house on fire in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN - Champaign firefighters are at the scene of an apartment house fire in the central part of the city.
Firefighters were sent to 611 S. State St. about 8:50 p.m.
Preliminary reports are that fire was coming out the roof of the two-story older building, located at the corner of State and John streets. There was smoke throughout the building.
Some pets have been rescued.
A second alarm for more help was put out at 9:14 p.m.
A Mass Transit District bus was sent to the scene to shelter people and traffic has been detoured around the building.
