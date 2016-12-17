Area history, Dec. 17, 2016

Today is Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. Here are news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, the chamber of commerce university bureau spent much of its meeting discussing the proposed boulevard on Armory Avenue, connecting the east and west parts of Champaign. Some members of the bureau said the matter should be turned over to the parks to handle. Professor J.M. White of the University of Illinois was a major backer of the plan.

In 1966, the future of University of Illinois varsity sports was in serious jeopardy as a result of "documented evidence" of extra payments made to UI athletes. Official sources at the UI said they had no comment until Big Ten Commissioner Bill Reed completed his investigation, but it was common knowledge that evidence of the payments was turned over to UI President David Henry by assistant athletic director Mel Brewer when the announcement of Pete Elliott as athletic director was imminent. "It is fantastic that Brewer would do such a thing," said a UI source. "He actually turned over physical evidence of violations. There is no use kidding ourselves. This is the most serious athletic predicament the school has known since we started competing in 1890. We're in for the full treatment."

In 2001, Julian Palmore, a math professor at the University of Illinois, said administration plans for a multibillion-dollar missile defense system were a waste. "This is by far the least likely thing that would ever happen," Palmore said.