Mahomet church's youth group lending Santa a hand

MAHOMET — There will be 100 toys to be distributed to 100 kids in Mahomet who might otherwise not get much at Christmas, thanks to the folks at Grace Church.

Volunteers will meet at 1 p.m. today at the church, 800 W. Oak St., and after lunch head out to shop, said an organizer, Jason Ye.

They'll be buying anything from action figures and remote-control cars to dolls, Legos and small electronic devices such as earphones and watches, he said.

The toys will be picked out by members of the Grace youth group, based on the age and gender of the recipients, with the help of school social workers. They'll be distributed Sunday.

Ye, an orthopedic surgeon at Gibson Area Hospital, said he hopes this will become a tradition.

"We'd like the kids to pay it forward," he said, "to make this a self-sustainable and self-perpetuating endeavor."

The Grace youth group will be given a budget, then think about what gifts kids really want.

"We also need their help to figure out which toys are actually cool," Ye said.

Youth group members will plan and execute the gift-giving as if it were an "Apprentice" episode, he said — "except nobody gets fired."

He said a side effect is that the effort "hopefully will inspire the youth group participants to pursue business/management careers and boost their self-confidence about their ability to make a difference."

Ye said the giving of gifts has a personal significance because he grew up in a family that was not well off.

"We didn't really get Christmas presents, and I would have to make things up when my friends asked," he said.

"When I was in second grade, someone knocked on our basement apartment door and disappeared before we could answer. They left behind a box and inside was a Leonardo action figure."

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles gift meant a lot to Ye.

"For a kid who would otherwise get nothing for Christmas, at the time that one toy made such an incredible difference in my outlook on life and about the goodness of people. That was 25 years ago, but I still remember it to this day," he said.