Parkland faculty member becomes 10th in running for board

Photo by: Provided Longtime Parkland College faculty member Rochelle Harden filed Friday to run for a six-year term on the board of trustees.

CHAMPAIGN — A longtime Parkland College faculty member filed Friday to run for a six-year term on the board of trustees, becoming the 10th person to file for three seats to be elected April 4.

Rochelle Harden of Champaign, who has taught English at the community college for 13 years and has appeared at consecutive board meetings to object to recent board-approved faculty cuts, is the sixth person to file for two six-year terms on the ballot.

Coincidentally, when Harden appeared at Wednesday's board meeting, retiring board member Donna Giertz of Champaign urged her and a student accompanying her to run.

But Harden said Friday that she already had decided to do so.

"I had already gotten the signatures and I just hadn't gotten" notarization, said Harden, who filed petitions with 60 signatures Friday afternoon.

She said she didn't believe that Giertz knew Wednesday that she already intended to become a candidate.

"No, obviously not. Obviously, she had no idea that I was interested," Harden said. "But earlier, I was at a community meeting and I was so impressed with the way that people were speaking out that I thought to myself, 'This is something I need to do. This is something I need to attempt.'"

The other candidates who have filed for the two available six-year terms are incumbents Dana Trimble of Newman and Greg Knott of St. Joseph, along with James Farron of Champaign, E.J. Donaghey of Savoy and Rabel Burdge of Urbana.

Four people are running for a two-year term: Bianca Green of Champaign, who was appointed to a two-year board term last year; Becky Densmore of Champaign, John Howell of Urbana and Jonathan Westfield of Champaign.

It's possible that more candidates could join the pack. The filing period ends at 5 p.m. Monday.

The 10 candidates already running make for the largest group in at least 35 years.

Two years ago, three people ran for two Parkland board seats.

"I know 505 (Parkland's district number) is a big district. It's a really big district," Harden said. "I know it's going to be tough, but I hope we can bring to the forefront the issues we've been having here and maybe we can come together as a community and figure something out."

Harden said the board's vote in November to not renew the contracts of eight nontenured faculty members "is definitely the main issue" she is running on.

"We need to do something as a community for Parkland," she said. "Rebuild it, strengthen it, get funding from the state. We need to get more support from the community because the truth of the matter is, that money has to come from somewhere.

"And if we don't have the budget in the next two years, we're going to lose even more good, talented faculty. And I'm not looking forward to that at all. I'll do whatever I can to stop it."