Rain, ice making streets, sidewalks slick

Rain on top of ice made for perfect conditions for car accidents and falls Saturday.

University of Illinois students celebrating the end of the semester tread carefully as they posed for parting photos in temperatures right at the freezing point.

John Dwyer, the director of the Champaign County Emergency Management Agency, warned people to "just stay home."

He said falls were common throughout the area. Case in point: himself.

"I fell myself and busted my arm," he said, though he was able to continue working without seeing a doctor.

On untreated roads, conditions were harsh, but in town there was mostly sliding, public works officials said.

IDOT is updating the conditions of area highways at its "Getting Around Illinois" page.

City salt crews were working overtime.

Urbana Public Works operations manager John Collins said, "We have a full fleet of salt trucks running, salting and resalting again and resalting again to try keeping ahead of it."

Kris Koester, the city of Champaign Public Works spokesman, said crews have been out since 3 p.m. Friday.

"We're salting roads continuously," he said. "It's not too bad in town, since we're salting, but there has definitely been some sliding. We don't know of any serious accidents in town."

Koester said crews will be out until at least 11:30 a.m. Sunday. "We'll make a decision on going forward sometime after that."

Tracy Wingler, the maintenance supervisor for the Champaign County Highway Department, also had a personal experience with the slickness.

"I drove in to St. Joe and slid a little. I'm seeing traffic with people sliding all over. People should just stay home. The sidewalks are a sheet of ice," he said.

He said he hadn't had any reports of serious accidents recently from the state police.

It will probably get worse.

"The biggest issues tonight are quickly dropping temperatures and winds from the northwest," Collins said.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln predicted freezing drizzle, followed by light snow in the entire area through Saturday night.

It said there would be very cold wind chill temperatures, minus 5 to minus 25 degrees, with frostbite and hypothermia concerns late at night through Monday morning.