UI solar farm's first year as bright as expected

CHAMPAIGN — Despite a slightly cloudy year, the new University of Illinois solar farm performed close to expectations during its first 12 months of commercial operation, data show.

To be exact, it generated 7,284 megawatt-hours of electricity from Dec. 11, 2015, to Dec. 10 of this year, according to the UI. That's just below the original projection of 7,860.

The solar farm was designed to meet 2 percent of campus electricity needs and help the UI reach renewable energy targets in its Illinois Climate Action Plan.

It came in just under that, at 1.95 percent, said Morgan Johnston, director of sustainability for UI Facilities and Services.

"It's basically met expectations," Johnston said Thursday. "And that's good. That's what we want. We want to be able to predict it and not have any major surprises."

The predictions are based on hours of sun per year, and "we had a little bit less than anticipated," Johnston said. "The difference there is really about the hours of sunlight."

On one day in early April, the solar farm provided almost 14 percent of the campus electricity demand. The percentages peaked in spring and fall, when the weather was sunny and mild and overall electricity use was low, Johnston said.

"The amount of electricity used at any given time is based on who has their computer on or if the air conditioner is running," she said.

The university has a 10-ye ar power purchase agreement with Phoenix Solar South Farms LLC, which built and operates the solar installation on 21 acres of UI land on Windsor Road, near First Street.

Phoenix Solar will run the farm for the first 10 years, allowing the project to take advantage of clean-energy tax incentives. The UI will buy all of the energy produced for about $1.5 million annually, or $15.5 million over 10 years. It also gets all associated renewable energy credits and carbon credits. That's about $5.3 million more than it would cost to buy the same energy from conventional sources, but the idea is to move the campus toward renewable energy. After 10 years, the university will own and operate the farm at little or no cost, other than an annual warranty fee that is part of the $15.5 million, according to the UI.

For the first year, the UI paid Phoenix solar slightly less, just under $1.4 million, Johnston said.

Johnston said there have been some "learning curves" for California-based Phoenix Solar, including central Illinois' ideal growing conditions for weeds. A few shot above the 6-foot tall panels, and just like the Morrow Plots, the last thing a solar farm needs is shade.

"They're responsible for the operation and maintenance for the life of the agreement. They're not used to building in such great soil. And so, during the spring, they learned they had to do weed-cutting more often than in their other installations," Johnston said. "They've modified their practice now. They come regularly."

The solar panels are expected to degrade a bit each year, which will affect output. But the UI is also trying to reduce electrical demand and energy consumption, so the solar farm should be able to continue meeting its 2 percent target, Johnston said.

The UI's Abbott Power Plant, which is powered by natural gas and coal, still provides about half of the campus' energy, Johnston said. It helps heat and cool buildings and uses steam co-generation to produce electricity. The UI also buys power from the Midwest electrical grid, which comes from a mix of fossil fuel, nuclear and renewable energy sources, Johnston said.

And it recently signed a 10-year power-purchase agreement to buy an estimated 25,000 megawatt hours annually from the Rail Splitter Wind Farm north of Lincoln.

The 2010 Climate Action Plan originally pledged that 5 percent of campus energy needs would come from renewable sources by 2015, and 25 percent by 2025. That goal was raised in the 2015 Climate Action Plan to 120,000 megawatt hours of electricity by 2020, or about 32 percent of campus energy use, Johnston said.

With the solar farm and the recent wind-power agreement, the campus is a quarter of the way toward that goal, officials said.