Weekend Planner: Under the dome

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Students from Holy Cross Elementary School in Champaign look up at a depiction of snow falling in Staerkel Planetarium's dome during the opening of the 'Santa's Secret Star' show Wednesday at the facility at Parkland College in Champaign.

The last two shows of 2016 at the Staerkel Planetarium at Parkland College will be full-dome events with seasonal topics: "Santa's Secret Star" at 7 tonight and "Season of Light" at 8.

"They're both programs that project over the entire dome," said David Leake, planetarium director. "We add a little live segment to both of them."

With "Santa's Secret Star," the name applies for a much younger set. "Season of Light" is written for an adult audience, though it's not inappropriate for children. Tickets to one show are $6 for adults and $5 for students, senior citizens and kids. People who want to see both shows pay half price for the second show.

Here's more, courtesy of staff writer Melissa Merli:

1. "Season of Light" tells of how many holiday traditions revolve around the winter solstice, which falls on Wednesday this year. As winter comes, the sun drops lower and lower in the sky each day.

"Back in the day when we didn't know what that was all about, it freaked a lot of people out," Leake said. "The lower the sun is, it gets chilly. They did a lot of things to get the sun to get back, and if you think about it, it must have worked, because it always comes back."

The show also covers the topic of the Christmas tree, which has religious significance for many now but didn't ages ago.

"It goes back to when the days were short and people tried to lighten them up," he said. "It's the darkest time of the year, yet we try to light it up."

2. Also, most scholars don't believe Jesus was born on Dec. 25.

"Long ago, people would celebrate Christmas throughout the year," Leake said. "There was not a particular date until someone said, 'Let's pick this Roman holiday called Feast of the Unconquered Sun.' The shepherds were not out in their fields until the spring. The idea is Jesus probably was not born on the 25th, that Christmas is more of a solstice thing."

"Season of Light" also takes a look at the tilt of the Earth toward the sun and why we have seasons.

"We don't realize it, but in June, we have 15 hours of daylight," Leake said. "It doesn't get dark until 9 o'clock in the summer, so of course, in the winter, we're all eating dinner with the lights on."

3. In "Santa's Secret Star," Mr. Claus has lost his GPS system and can't find his way back to the North Pole. The show teaches kids about the sky and the stars and — spoiler alert — the North Star.

"If you're standing at the North Pole, the North Star is directly overhead," Leake said. "We don't live at the North Pole, obviously. We live roughly halfway from the North Pole to the equator, so we see the North Star about halfway up the northern sky. If you get a backpack of food and walk in that direction, the North Star would get higher and higher, and when directly overhead, you would be at the North Pole."