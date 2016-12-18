The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio, Dec. 18, 2016

With our radio partners at WDWS set to count down the top 10 local stories of 2016, we asked one last panel: Who's your pick for Person of the Year?

MOSS BRESNAHAN

CEO, Illinois Public Media

And the winner is ... the late GWEN IFILL.

Why her? "Gwen was a journalist's journalist — tough, honest, hardworking, authentic. For those of us who had the privilege of knowing her, she was also an incredibly warm and inspiring friend.

"Gwen was best known as co-anchor of the 'PBS NewsHour,' and host of the Friday night program 'Washington Week' — the first black woman to preside over a major national political show. However complex domestic politics or foreign affairs might be that week, Gwen was always there to help us figure it out, while trusting the intelligence of her audience. Gwen was also well-known for moderating nationally televised vice-presidential debates, and hosting town-hall-style specials for PBS.

"The timing of her death in November was particularly difficult for me, considering the rise of 'fake news' and attacks on 'mainstream media.' It seemed like a moment when we needed Gwen more than ever."

TERESA ZEBE

Champaign County Supervisor of Juvenile Probation

And the winner is ...CONNIE KAISER, superintendent of the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center.

Why her? "For more than three decades, Connie has helped guide the lives of youth and families in Champaign County. She has been an inspiration and mentor to staff, youth, interns and community members throughout the area and beyond.

"Connie has struggled with Stage 4 breast cancer for the last five years and has continued to be a shining example of what a positive attitude and drive can accomplish, not letting her diagnosis get her down. She has continued to collaborate with the Illinois Restorative Justice Initiative to increase restorative practices utilized within the Juvenile Detention Center. The latest example is her initiative to implement a statewide fleece blanket project with all detention centers in Illinois. The blankets are made by the youth being held in the centers and then donated to local cancer centers within their communities or to where Connie is receiving her cancer treatments.

"She is a perfect example of an angel among us."

MIKE MADIGAN

Co-Owner, Hickory River Smokehouse

And the winner is ... the late JOHN GLENN.

Why him? "He is a true American hero. Mr. Glenn was a Marine fighter pilot, decorated war veteran, test pilot who set speed records, member of the famed Mercury 7 astronauts, first person to orbit the earth, distinguished U.S. Senator and husband of 73 years to his childhood friend Annie. He orbited earth in 1962, the year I was born, and then returned to space at age 77.

"In his retirement, he remained active, founding a College for Public Service at Ohio State University that bears his name, among many other things. I was fairly obsessed with the space program in my early years, and the Mercury and Apollo astronauts were heroes to kids my age. John Glenn deserves our thanks for his tremendous contributions to our country and to mankind."

JEN TAYABJI

Champaign Co. Health Care Consumers

And the winner is ... attorney RABIA CHAUDRY, a central figure in one of America's most widely followed murder cases.

Why her? "Rabia is a lawyer and advocate who has been tirelessly working to free Adnan Syed, who in my opinion was wrongfully convicted of the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee. Many people know Rabia from her interviews on the first season of 'Serial,' or from the podcast she co-hosts called 'Undisclosed.' For me, it is more personal.

"Adnan and Hae should have graduated the same year as me from a neighboring high school in the suburbs of Baltimore, but Hae was murdered our senior year and Adnan was arrested and ultimately convicted for her murder. Rabia has been working to free Adnan since his arrest, and to find who may have actually been responsible. She has been a fearless and persevering advocate for truth and justice for both Adnan and Hae.

"Because Rabia never gave up, Adnan was granted a new trial this year. Her work has also inspired others to re-examine past cases where people have been wrongfully convicted."

ANDY GHERNA

UI software engineer

And the winner is ...BRIAN BROOKS, St. Joseph-Ogden's superintendent and boys' basketball coach.

Why him? "SJ-O's financials are in great shape. The faculty is high quality and continually challenges their students — and it shows in the high percentage of students with high ACT scores as well as scholarship athletes. A high-quality system like this has to have solid and steady leadership and Mr. Brooks is delivering.

"Plus, he was head coach of your 2016 IHSA state champion boys' basketball team. As a parent with two kids in high school and one more on the way, I'd say I'm very happy with him and look forward to many more years of his common-sense leadership."

TAMRA GINGOLD

Orchestra Director Urbana High

And the winner is ...the late MAYA ANGELOU.

Why her? "My favorite quote from her is 'I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget the way you made them feel.'

"As a teacher for the past 16 years in the Urbana school district, I've had the privilege of teaching and learning from young people. I've taught students from ethnically and economically diverse environments and I've taught students from a broad learning spectrum. What I have learned is simply that words are very powerful. People want to feel loved and accepted. Every person desires this, but somehow not every person feels this. It is my opinion that the world needs to read the powerful words from this beautiful woman, who had the courage to not only acknowledge wrongdoing, but make several steps to provide knowledge to come up with solutions so we could live in a more unified environment.

"'If you don't like something, then change it. If you can't change it, then change your attitude.' These were the words from Maya Angelou. If every person read this and gave it some thought, then perhaps people would be able to be less controversial and more caring."

EMILY E. LB. TWAROG

UI School of Labor and Employment Relations

And the winner is ... 'Hamilton' star LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA.

Why him? "When you ask an historian who to choose as person of the year, there is a temptation to dig deep into the archives and pull up some obscure person to highlight. This was, I admit, my initial inclination. And then I took a few deep breaths and thought about what I will remember about 2016 other than the election. And, without a doubt, it is listening to the cast recording of 'Hamilton: An American Musical' while driving over 3,000 miles this past summer with my family — from Illinois to Maine to D.C. to Philadelphia and back again.

"By the end of the two-week trip, the minivan was beyond disgusting and my six-year-old son had memorized most of the score. He is now devouring biographies of the founding fathers and required bedtime reading is frequently 'Hamilton: The Revolution' — the behind-the-scenes story of the making of the musical.

"Lin-Manuel Miranda's score is a brilliant intersection of politics, pop culture, history and pure entertainment. His art feeds the soul of America and challenges us to consider just what the founding fathers envisioned for this nation."

MAGGIE KIRBY

Owner, Maggie Rae's Artistic Expressions

And the winner is ... Road Ready Truck & Tire owner BILL BROWN.

Why him? "I have been blessed to witness the generosity he pours into simple conversations with close friends and complete strangers. One of the must-ask questions is, 'Tell me more about how that got you to where you are today,' followed by a listening ear.

"Bill has worked hard to find ways to give back. Schools may not know him by name, but our children and teachers reap the rewards of such a giving heart. Even when traveling, he finds ways to take root and give life to others. Both in Champaign and elsewhere, he provides a place where all are welcome to belong and fellowship through music.

"Words are never enough to describe the best. Those who inspire us leave a lasting impression on our hearts. One day, if you are lucky, you realize it and can return the favor."

NEZAR KASSEM

Mahomet dentist

And the winner is ... wife JENNIFER.

Why her? "As you know, the state has gone again without a budget, bringing many hardships to many people, families and businesses. I provide dental care to many patients who use the state of Illinois for their benefits. Due to the budget impasse, the state has been very delayed in processing and paying their claims, causing a significant decrease in revenue for my business. As a result, we've had to find ways to do more with less.

"In the last year, it has been difficult to maintain benefits for my employees and keep their wages at the rate they need to be. At times, I questioned if opening a small business was the right choice.

"Should I change how I am doing things? Should change where I practice?

"Jen is my sounding board. She keeps me focused on what is what is best for our patients and our family and is always supportive. A person of the year is personal to everyone. I consider myself blessed to have my person of the year be beside me, for the better and the worse."

ANDREA COURSEY

Senior St. Joseph-Ogden High

And the winner is ... area traveling softball coach LANA LEONARD.

Why her? "Lana has been one of my travel softball coaches for four or five years. Recently, she lost her husband Ken due to heart problems after he spent two weeks in the hospital fighting for his life.

"My family and I spent many nights talking about the Leonard family and how often we take life for granted and forget how precious it is. We all cried and prayed that God would spare Ken's life. When he died and we arrived at the Leonards' church for the funeral, we went to hug and give our condolences to the family. The thing I will always remember Lana saying was that she was forever grateful for those last two weeks she was able to spend with her husband.

"I was so touched and moved. Death is a very scary thing for most, but Lana showed grace and strength through a situation that many of us cannot even begin to fathom."