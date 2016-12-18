Food truck fire results in $30,000 damage

Photo by: Provided Firefighters tend to a blaze inside a Burrito King truck late Saturday night in Rantoul.

RANTOUL —Fire caused an estimated $30,000 damage to a food truck parked in Rantoul on Saturday night.

At 11:22 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 900 block of East Champaign Avenue, where a Burrito King truck was on fire.

"The owner had placed an electric heater inside the truck to keep the water pump from freezing," Fire Chief Ken Waters said.

Owner of the food truck is Uriel Sanchez Garduno of Urbana.

Waters said the owner had checked on the water heater about 7 p.m., and everything was fine. A little more than four hours later, a passerby saw flames inside the truck and alerted authorities.

Firefighters not only had to contend with the fire, but also the weather.

"Cold, slippery and wet" is how Waters described the scene, with the temperature between 6 and 8 degrees, adding that wind-chill conditions made it seem even colder.

"The guys were fine temperature-wise," Waters said. "It was just real slippery because water froze just as quick as you put it on."

No injuries were reported.

Thirteen firefighters with two engines and one rescue unit responded.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 12:40 a.m.

