Info sought on Champaign holdup

Photo by: Provided Two men accused of robbing Emma's video gaming parlor on Dec. 5 at 1826 Glenn Park in Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County Crime Stoppers and the Champaign Police Department need help solving an armed robbery at a video poker and slot machine business earlier this month.

At 12:12 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, two men armed with handguns entered Emma’s, 1826 Glenn Park Drive, C, and demanded money, jewelry, and phones from the employee and a customer.

Both robbers were black men, about 20 to 30 years old.

One was about 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall, 180 pounds, wearing a white and blue hooded sweatshirt and light colored pants. The other was described as having a stocky build, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, and 190 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

If you have any information regarding these crimes, please contact Detective Pat Funkhouser at 351-4545, reference C16-11254, or you may contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS or 373tips.com.

Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.

All tips submitted are electronically stripped of any identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement.

Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their names and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward.