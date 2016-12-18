Library events, Dec. 18-24, 2016

CHAMPAIGN PUBLIC LIBRARY

Main library, 200 W. Green St.

Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.

At 3 p.m. Monday at the main library, middle and high school students are invited to chill with friends, food and fun at a Teen Lounge event.

At 9:45, 10:15 and 10:45 a.m. on Tuesdays at the main library, kids 18 months old to 3 years old, accompanied by a caregiver, can take part in Toddler Tales, featuring stories, songs, rhymes and other activities designed to introduce pre-reading skills. The program also is offered at the Douglass Branch at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays.

At 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the main library, teens can attend Geek Wednesday. To celebrate the beginning of winter vacation, "Home Alone" will be screened, and snacks and cocoa will be served.

At 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Douglass Branch, school-age kids can try making their own soft, fluffy snowballs at the weekly DIY Kids Workshop. Indoor snowballs are perfect for cuddling or for safe, indoor snowball fights without the cold or mess.

At 3 p.m. Thursday at the main library, watch a family friendly movie featuring snow, ice and songs like "Let It Go."

At 4 p.m. Thursday at the Douglass Branch, school-age children are invited to Tech 4 Kids Open Lab to learn, experiment or complete a special technology challenge.

For more information about free activities and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.

URBANA FREE LIBRARY

210 W. Green St.

At 2 p.m. today in the Busey-Mills Reading Room, UFLive! presents Carl Johnson and the New Orleans Jazz Machine. The concert is sponsored by Bob and Bonnie Switzer.

Starting today and running through Jan. 8 in children's services on the ground floor, check out creative artwork by the students at the Hua Nian Art Studio.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit urbanafreelibrary.org.

DANVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY

319 N. Vermilion St.

At 5 p.m. Monday in the second-floor meeting room, youths 12 to 18 can attend Teenflix. In this month's movie selection, Frieza, the galaxy's most evil overlord, has been resurrected after years in spiritual purgatory and plans to take his revenge on the Z-Fighters of Earth.

At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the children's program room, youths 5 to 11 can make chocolate-strawberry Christmas trees at this week's Kidz Snack Club. Children under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.

At 5 p.m. Thursday in the second-floor meeting room, youths 12 to 18 can attend the Teen Book Club. The group will discuss R.L. Stine's "The Dead Boyfriend."

For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.