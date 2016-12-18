Local vet lived in two types of cold

Photo by: Rick Danzl Eberhard Brieschke, a Sadorus musician, in Champaign on Wednesday Dec. 14, 2016, is from Germany but served in the U.S. Air Force.

SADORUS — While soldiers served in the steaming jungles of Vietnam, Eberhard Brieschke served in the other extreme — Alaska.

“Some say the world will end in fire, some say in ice,” the poet Robert Frost wrote, concluding either one “would suffice.”

But Brieschke also served at Rantoul’s former Chanute Air Force Base.

Brieschke, 79, knows endurance.

He was born a German-speaking child in 1937 in Lauenburg, a city disputed between Poland and Germany, during a time of Nazi terror.

“They treated Jews as rats, not people,” he recalled.

While this was going on, he said, the Nazis enforced strict silence about the Holocaust, even though there was a concentration camp nearby in Danzig.

“I learned more in movies than they let us know,” he said of his boyhood. “There was so much we weren’t told. I feel sorry for the boys who never came back.”

Nazi rule was followed by a brutal Soviet invasion that he witnessed as a boy.

Brieschke remembers the Soviets taking out their anger on the city, killing and raping civilians.

Most of the old city was burned and historians say about 600 people committed suicide.

For the Brieschke family, already suffering from wartime privation, March 1945 was a cruel spring.

“Houses around us were burned,” he said. “We went begging for food.”

He was a post office worker after the war in Germany, and he worked for the Illinois State Water Survey here. In between, he volunteered for the U.S. Air Force.

Brieschke felt a patriotism for his new country, so he volunteered.

But he also made a choice not to re-experience the horror of a ground war.

“I enlisted in the Air Force because I didn’t want to shoot anybody,” he said.

It so happened that he ended up spending a year in Germany, he said.

He served as an equipment repairman for fighter jets during his four years.

During his stint in Alaska, with its bitter weather, he sometimes ventured out in cold, as low as minus-44 degrees Fahrenheit, he said.

There were still beauties of nature in the frigid zone.

Alaska is where he got into moose hunting.

He saw bears fishing for salmon. On the other hand, the mosquitoes were terrible, he added.

The war still haunts him.

Ten years ago, he received a letter stopped from getting delivered for 60 years.

His uncle Paul sent it to his mother in elegant German handwriting.

“They couldn’t find the house because it didn’t exist anymore,” he says of his mother’s home, destroyed in the years of terror.



