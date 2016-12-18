Military graves marked in festive fashion

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Chuck Thomas, Paris, adjusts a wreath on a headstone at the Danville National Cemetery Saturday Dec. 17, 2016. Image

DANVILLE — A light but cold rain pelted Kenneth Nichols Sr. as he stood near the Soldiers Monument at the Danville National Cemetery on a cold, gray Saturday morning.

But the Tilton resident was warmed by the sight of throngs of people laying Christmas wreaths at the graves of veterans and military servicemen and women like his son — Army Sgt. Kenneth Nichols, of Georgetown — who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"It makes you teary-eyed," the Marine and Vietnam veteran said, his voice choked with emotion as he looked out at the crowd that had gathered for Wreaths Across America Day and then down at the face of his granddaughter, Pailynn, who was 9 months old when her father was killed in Afghanistan.

This is the 10th year the Danville cemetery, at 1900 E. Main St., has participated in the tribute, which started in 1992, when Morrill Worcester, founder of the Worcester Wreath Company in Maine, sent surplus wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery to be placed at the graves of soldiers, sailors and airmen.

Each year, the effort has grown. And on Saturday, wreath-laying ceremonies were held in more than 1,100 locations in all 50 states, at sea and at U.S. cemeteries abroad.

This year, volunteers raised a record amount of donations, according to local coordinator Tammy Williams.

"We got 2,907 donated wreaths," she said, up considerably from the 786 donated in 2015.

Volunteers were able to lay about 2,100 due to an overabundance at the Arlington cemetery.

This year, Williams partnered with the American Legion Riders and Illinois Patriot Guard Riders to boost donations.

"We just exploded," she said, adding the groups donated 700-plus wreaths with proceeds from a bucket collection.

Other large donations came from the VFW Auxiliary in Paris, which collected 410, and the North Ridge Middle School Builder's Club in Danville, which collected 122.

"I thought it was a good way to show my appreciation for the people who served our country," said North Ridge seventh-grader Whitney Carpenter, who raised donations for 14 and helped place them on Saturday.

While pleased with the efforts, Jim Humrichous, a Patriot Guard ride captain and officer of the day, said there's still a long way to go to place wreaths at all 11,000 grave sites.

"Our goal is to cover every grave," he said. "We're not going to stop until we get them all — and then some."

At 10 a.m., 200 or so volunteers fanned out to lay the balsam fir wreaths festooned with red ribbons on the graves along the entrance and in the "inner circle" — several sections surrounding the monument.

They included close to 50 Bismarck-Henning High and Junior High students and staff, Danville High School JROTC cadets, Girl and Boy Scouts troops, employees from Arconic (formerly Alcoa), members of the Danville Correctional Center's new veterans group, members of the VFW Auxiliary in Paris, veterans with canes and in wheelchairs, and senior citizens carefully navigating the icy roads with walkers.

As they laid the greenery at the foot of the marble headstones, they paused to read each name aloud.

"George Ashforth. May you rest in peace," said Nancy Dreher of Clinton, Ind., gently touching the inscription.

"Corporal Milton Hooker. Thank you for your service. God bless you," she said at the next headstone.

Dreher and her granddaughter, Alexis, would later visit the final resting place of her husband, a Vietnam Army veteran.

In the next section, Isabella and Sophie Leemon, 8 and 5 respectively, helped their parents, Courtney and Bruce, of Hoopeston, and grandparents, Gina and Doug Seymour, of Danville. As her mother spoke a name, Isabella repeated it.

"We want to say their names so they're not forgotten," said Courtney, a North Ridge teaching assistant and Builders Club co-sponsor. "And we want them to realize that our veterans fought for the freedoms that we have ... so when they get older, they will carry this on."

"I've worried that as the generations go on, it seems it's less and less important to younger generations to honor our veterans," said Judie Watson, of Danville. She and her twin, Jackie Ravello, were laying a wreath for their grandfather, Mario Stefani, of Westville, a World War II veteran.

"But I'm thrilled with this turnout," Watson continued. "It's wonderful to see 8-year-olds and 80-year-olds out here together."

Later at the ceremony, Congressman John Shimkus echoed that sentiment, especially given the rain and frigid temperatures.

"It's fitting," said the former Army infantryman. "It helps us remember the tough conditions our veterans serve in ... and it's also a unique opportunity to educate and train our youth. One day, they will be the next generation who is called upon to sacrifice for freedom. And they will know that we will remember them like we're doing here today."

After Shimkus' comments, wreaths were laid for all branches of the military and POW and MIA servicemen and women.

They were laid for five fallen soldiers. In addition to Sgt. Nichols, those remembered included Army Spc. Francis Trussel Jr., killed in Iraq on May 26, 2007; Army Spc. Justin O. Penrod, killed in Iraq on Aug. 11, 2007; Army Maj. David Audo, killed in Afghanistan on Oct. 27, 2009; and Sgt. Seth Allen Miller, killed in Germany on April 14, 2008.

Also, Jenny Merrell and Julia Wilson laid a wreath in memory of their sons, both decorated veterans — Marine Cpl. Aaron Merrell, a 2008 Bismarck-Henning High graduate, and Marine Lcpl. Tyler Wilson, a 2005 Catlin High graduate — and others who continue to suffer from the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder.

"This country has really a big problem with PTSD," said Rick Dailey, of Georgetown, a Vietnam vet and Patriot Guard rider. "When they come home, and we lose them to PTSD, it's the same as losing them on the battlefield."

Wilson, of Danville, recalled how her son served three tours in Afghanistan — two in the Marines and the last working for Department of Defense contractor Triple Canopy.

"He was always the first one to reach out and help someone else, but he wasn't able to ask for help himself," Wilson said, adding her son did receive six months of intensive therapy at Hines VA hospital in Chicago.

"He came home and was starting to rebuild his life," Wilson said, recalling that her son bought a house and truck and started a lineman apprenticeship with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 51. "We thought everything was good."

Wilson and her husband, David, were devastated when their son, then 29, took his life in June.

Now she's doing what she can to help others with PTSD.

"We don't want anyone else to suffer in silence," said Wilson, who keeps an eye on her son's military buddies and other young veterans she knows. "If I see they're going through something, I try to reach out and talk to them. I just want people to know there's hope and help."

Merrell recalled with a smile how her son, then 19, joined the Marines without telling her. She worried because of the war, which never seemed like it would end.

But "I was very proud of him," said Merrell, a Navy veteran. Her father and two brothers were also Navy vets, and her husband, David, is an Air Force vet. "He was following a family tradition."

Merrell said her son struggled with PTSD after serving two tours in Afghanistan, and eventually took his life on July 4, 2015.

She joined the American Legion Riders as a way to honor her son's memory. She is also setting up a fund at Landmark Credit Union to help veterans pay for a gym membership when they return home. She already has $700 in donations, but plans to raise more.

"That was when he was feeling his best," Merrell said of Aaron. "When they come back, they're four years behind their friends, who have started jobs and families. They don't have any money. That adds to the depression they have from everything they went through (in war). This is a way to get them in a gym, where they can concentrate on their health and fitness. It also helps with their self-esteem."

The ceremony — which ended with a 21-gun salute and two buglers playing taps one after another, creating an echo effect — brought tears to Rebecca Audo's eyes.

This is the first year the Oakwood woman, Maj. Audo's widow, and her children — Austin, 17, and Ashley, 15 — were able to attend the event because it always coincided with the Snowball Express in the past. For the past decade, the Snowball Express has brought children from Gold Star families to Dallas for fun and healing.

"It's hard because we miss him every day," said Audo, holding her son's hand. "But it's just overwhelming to see so many people come out ... and give of their time."

As Austin took in the panoramic view of the cemetery dusted with snow and its headstones in neat rows, he said he'll never stop caring about his father and hero. The wreaths are reminders that others care, too.

"It helps to see he's not forgotten," he said.