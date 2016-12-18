Tom Kacich: Welcome to the board; now, make a decision

Three weeks ago, they were ordinary citizens. Today, five new Champaign County Board members are less than a month from helping decide the fate of the county nursing home.

The five — Republican Bradley Clemmons and Democrats Kyle Patterson, Steve Summers, Robert Allen King and James Tinsley — are among the 22 county board members who face a Jan. 15 deadline for deciding whether to ask for more money from taxpayers to bail out the financially troubled facility, or to go in another direction, which could include the sale or lease of the service.

"The status quo isn't going to cut it anymore," County Administrator Rick Snider told board members in a study session last week.

The facility is virtually without a fund balance, which also threatens the finances of the entire county government. The state, which has its own financial miseries, owes the nursing home at least $2 million. The nursing home owes its vendors more than $4 million, and at least two vendors have threatened to stop doing business with it.

The facility just got another mediocre health report from the Illinois Department of Public Health, and it continues to be plagued by complaints from residents and families about poor food service.

Further, a private company contends that some of the home's expenses are higher than the state average, Snider has hired a consultant to report on its operations and quality, and a request for proposals is about to go out for possibly a new management company.

It's a barrage of reports, financial documents and meetings for the new board members.

"Yes, very much so, it is overwhelming. But something needs to be done and it needs to be done pretty quickly, " said Clemmons, a Republican from rural Champaign. "I understand the nursing home is in serious trouble and we need to fix it. We need to quit kicking the can down the road."

Patterson, a Champaign Democrat, said the county's administrative staff "has done a good job of getting us up to speed on the details. There is a lot to take in but I feel confident we have the time. Just because we weren't serving on the board doesn't mean that we were unaware of the issues."

Summers, an Urbana Democrat, said constituents expressed concern about the nursing home last winter when he was running in the primary election.

"It was something that I was looking at then," he said. "But yes, there is new information now but you just absorb what you can absorb and make a decision based what you receive."

Here are some of the data board members have received in recent weeks, as they prepare for a likely decision on ballot questions on Jan. 10:

— The county's nursing home advisory board says the facility needs a $12 million infusion to pay off vendors, finance capital improvements and establish an operating fund. It recommended raising the property tax, but did not suggest a rate. Now 3 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, increasing it to the maximum of 10 cents would yield about $2.5 million more, or a total of $3.7 million a year.

— Snider said the state owes the nursing home an estimated $1.5 million in Medicaid payments because applications for 68 residents who are believed to be Medicaid-eligible have been delayed. Some of the applications are as long as 11 months overdue, he said, and in total are costing the facility $180,000 to $200,000 a month in revenue. The state owes another $1.3 million in intergovernmental transfer funds that date back to 2011, he said.

— The nursing home's accounts payable — money it owes vendors — was about $1 million last December. By October, the figure had soared to $4.18 million. "I believe this is the highest amount we've ever had in the history of the nursing home, even through some of the troubled times in the past," Snider said. "This is a very alarming development. I don't see any change in this trend in the near future, barring some miracle in terms of state repayments."

— Two companies — one that provides food service and another that provides therapy services — are owed more than $500,000 together and have threatened to discontinue providing service to the nursing home. The food service contractor will be replaced, Snider said. As for the therapy services provider, "I don't know what they're going to do," he said. "Our choice is using the (county's) general fund balance, and we really can't afford it. We figure that by the end of the year we're going to have maybe a 13 percent reserve, just above out 12.5 percent minimum."

— The home's management company, Management Performance Associates of suburban St. Louis, contends a cash advance from the billions-in-the-red state government is possible. It's working on getting a million dollars, Snider said. Board members have expressed skepticism.

— Evans Senior Investments, a firm that serves as broker for potential nursing home managers or owners, offered an unsolicited analysis of the nursing home last summer that suggested come of its costs, particularly for employee benefits, plant operations and nursing care, were unusually high. The numbers compared 2015 nursing home figures with state averages that were two to four years older, but Snider said they are "a concern for us."

— Evans also reported, according to Snider, that the nursing home might have a private market valuation of $12.5 million or more. Selling it at that price, he noted, would allow the county to pay off construction bonds and its vendors and leave the county with "a small surplus of funds, possibly a million or two dollars. Financially that would certainly help us." But an unknown is whether a new owner would honor the nursing home's long-standing commitment to the poor. More than half of its residents are covered by Medicaid.

— Snider also said that two operators "might be interested" in replacing MPA as the nursing home's manager. MPA's contract expires June 30, 2017.

— The county board OK'd a consultant contract for about $8,000 total with Ronald Aldrich, who from 1977 to 1982 was the CEO of the old Mercy Hospital in Urbana. Later this month and in January, Aldrich will analyze the operations and quality of the nursing home, Snider said. It's uncertain when his report will be offered.

***

The primary questions facing county board members in January will be whether to go to voters again in April for either a sales tax increase or a property tax hike to benefit the nursing home (a sales tax increase for county facilities failed miserably in November). A second question, whether the facility should be leased or sold, also could be on the April 4 ballot.

So after county board members are done debating the nursing home's future, Champaign County voters may have to do the same.

Tom Kacich is a News-Gazette reporter and columnist. His column appears on Sundays and Wednesdays. He can be reached at 351-5221 or at kacich@news-gazette.com.