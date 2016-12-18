Updated: Fire damages Champaign apartment building

Video: State Street fire in Champaign » more Videographer: John Dixon Champaign firefighters worked through cold temperatures and icing conditions to put out a two-alarm fire at an apartment house, at 611 S State Street on Saturday Dec. 17, 2016. The fire was reported at 8:52 p.m. and was struck at 10:28 p.m. No injuries were reported, but several pets were missing. Image

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in the central part of the city Saturday night that displaced 10 people.

They were sent to 611 S. State St. at 8:52 p.m., and a second alarm for more help was put out at 9:14 p.m. The fire department had the blaze "knocked down" about 10:28 p.m. However, fire crews stayed after that to douse hot spots and to try figure out what caused the destructive blaze, Champaign fire officials said.

All occupants of the building, which has approximately eight apartments, were safely out of the building with no reports of injuries, Champaign Fire Chief Gary Ludwig said.

None of the approximately 35 firefighters and other first responders were hurt working in the brutal cold.

The fire had gotten into a space between the second floor and the roof, Ludwig said, and firefighters responded with an "aggressive interior attack" by pulling down parts of the ceiling to get to the flames, which broke through the roof. Heavy smoke was reported throughout the building.

"Conditions tonight are very difficult to fight fire with," Ludwig said. With wind chills around zero and slippery road conditions, "it makes it very treacherous for firefighters to operate."

The city sent a salt truck to give extra attention to the streets. The building is at the corner of State and John streets.

A resident of the building who didn’t want to be identified believed the fire started in an apartment on the second floor and was electrical, but fire officials hadn’t verified that Saturday night. The resident added that building tenants have complained multiple times to the landlord about electrical problems.

Fire officials said later that residents of a second-floor apartmenet found the fire in a bathroom. They did not have a cause early Sunday.

Two dogs were reportedly rescued from the building, while two cats were missing Saturday night.

The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District sent a bus and Arrow Ambulance provided vehicles to shelter people; traffic was detoured around the building.

The fire department's Emergency Support Services team was helping occupants find places to stay.

Damage to the building is estimated at $175,000 while the loss of contents was put at $25,000.