Urbana sanctuary city vote set for Monday

URBANA — The resolution to officially label Urbana a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants will meet its fate with a vote at Monday’s city council meeting.

The move comes in response to President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign promises to deport millions of undocumented immigrants and remove federal funding from sanctuary cities. University of Illinois law Professor Francis Boyle said it’s unlikely Trump will be able to withhold federal dollars since that requires congressional approval.

Mayor Laurel Prussing, council members and Boyle pitched in to create and tweak the resolution. Alderwoman Diane Marlin proposed replacing “sanctuary city” with “immigrant friendly” or “welcoming city.”

“That term is a lightning rod,” Marlin said, though it appears it will remain. The resolution is titled “Re-Affirming Urbana As A Sanctuary City,” since Urbana passed legislation in 1986 to temporarily suspend the deportation of Central American refugees fleeing persecution.

Among other things, the resolution vows to:

— “Work with community advocates, policy experts and legal advocates to defend the human rights of immigrants.”

— “Respond to requests from immigrant communities to defend them against all crimes ... assist people with limited language proficiency and to connect immigrants with social services.”

— “Reject any effort to create religious litmus tests or registries of individuals based on religion or ethnicity.”

— “Oppose any plan that threatens to strip federal funding from cities which have adopted policies that protect undocumented immigrants and other non-citizen residents from deportation.”

— “Join with councils and mayors from ... around the country to stand with our immigrant residents.”

Mayors in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, Philadelphia and other large U.S. cities have vowed to remain sanctuary cities during Trump’s presidency.