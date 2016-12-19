Area history, Dec. 19, 2016

Today is Monday, Dec. 18, 2016. Here are news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, a new feature of Champaign's municipal Christmas tree, which will be put in place Thursday at Gazette Square, is the installation of a Christmas bell to peal out the glad tidings of the holiday and lend to the spirit of the season. A locomotive bell was obtained from the Illinois Central Railroad and it will be installed near the tree, which will be decorated with tiny electric lights, tinsel and other ornaments.

In 1966, a public hearing on a proposed reservoir in Vermilion County will be held Jan. 11 at the Danville YMCA. The lake, if constructed, would stretch 12 miles from Kickapoo State Park near Danville to just south of Potomac. It would have 48 miles of shoreline and would be 1 1/2 miles wide at its widest point. The reservoir is being recommended by the state Division of Waterways.

In 2001, some tough primary election races are shaping up in East Central Illinois, including a race for the GOP nomination in the 52nd Senate District. State Rep. Rick Winkel of Champaign will face state Sen. Judy Myers of Danville in the new district which includes Champaign-Urbana and Danville. Gordon Hulten of Urbana requested a copy of Myers' nominating petitions.