One injured in rollover crash in north Champaign
|
CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating a crash Monday afternoon on Champaign's north side that involved a car rolling onto its side.
Champaign police said they were called to a crash on Neil Street just north of Bradley Avenue at 3:15 p.m.
At least one person was reported injured in the crash, police said. No information was available on the victim's condition.
The blue Chevrolet rolled over and landed on its side in the wreck.
Comments
