Presidential transition glance: Speaking of speeches

On Mondays between now and Inauguration Day, we’ll spotlight storylines leading up to Donald Trump’s swearing in as the 45th president. Today: A trip down Memory Lane

With a few exceptions, presidential inaugurations aren’t often especially memorable.

Of course, there have been a few lines that made their mark — John F. Kennedy’s “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country” and Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”

Classics like those, though, aren’t the rule, according University of Illinois political science Professor Brian Gaines.

“I don’t think even those who watched them remember particular passages from (Barack) Obama, (George) Bush or (Bill) Clinton’s inaugurals,” Gaines said.

Noting that President-elect Donald Trump’s speaking style is striking with limited vocabulary and a reliance on repetition, Gaines figures his address on Jan. 20 might fall in line with his immediate predecessors’ as largely forgettable.

“His brief victory speech was more gracious than many predicted, but not especially articulate or memorable,” Gaines said. “My best guess is that he’ll not deliver one for the ages.”

With just 32 days until the inauguration, Gaines and UI Associate Professor John Murphy, the UI’s resident expert on presidential campaign speeches, recounted for us some of their most memorable moments of swearing-in day.



Open house

Murphy: “When Andrew Jackson was inaugurated, he opened the White House to all the people because he ran as a candidate of the people. They just wrecked the place, they stormed in and stepped on all the furniture, ate all the food that was laid out and knocked over all the chairs.

“It was a mess, caused thousands and thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.”



Bundle up

Gaines: “William Henry Harrison went on longer than any other president during his inaugural address and caught pneumonia because he did his speech without a coat, and died 30 days later.

“Some of Trump’s most fierce critics might be hoping we get cold weather and he refuses to wear a coat and there’s a replay of that.”



Bye bye, birdies

Murphy: “When (Ulysses S.) Grant was inaugurated, they tried to have an outdoor reception in a tent and it was freezing. They gathered all these wonderful songbirds to sing for Grant and they all died in the cold.

“That was pretty terrible.”



Off to a bad start

Gaines: “The vice president is ordinarily sworn in first in the Senate, and at Calvin Coolidge’s inauguration (Charles) Dawes basically took it upon himself to pick a fight with the senators. So he got the day off to a bad start because he criticized their filibusters and he criticized them at length.

“By the time Coolidge gave his inaugural address, half the Senate was already angry at his administration. I don’t think we’ll see Mike Pence do that.”



Hats off

Murphy: “The inauguration a lot of people remember is John F. Kennedy’s — partly because of the difference in age between the outgoing and the incoming was so great. (Kennedy was 43, Dwight Eisenhower 70). At the time, Eisenhower was one of the oldest and Kennedy was the youngest-elected president. It snowed like crazy the night before and it was incredibly cold. Kennedy showed up, gave his speech without a jacket.

“Legend has it, and it’s pretty close to true, (that) Kennedy refused to wear a hat; he was always very vain about his hair. He killed the hat industry — men stopped wearing hats after that.”



Let’s try that again

Gaines: “Barack Obama was sworn in twice in 2008 because Chief Justice (John) Roberts goofed up the oath slightly and Obama tried to correct the mistake, and he made a mistake. They had to do the swearing-in over again the next day.

“With that recent memory, I assume they’ll be extra careful with the wording this time, go extra slow and don’t rush through it. Roberts was trying to do it quickly and he left out ‘faithfully.’ That was apparently the only time there was a do-over.”