Rantoul man faces burglary charge in break-in
URBANA — Bond has been set at $15,000 for a Rantoul man arrested in connection with a Dec. 2 residential burglary in Rantoul.
Michael Coselle Howard, 34, who listed an address in the 200 block of Keystone Drive, was charged Monday with felony residential burglary and driving on a suspended or revoked license. He is due back in court Feb. 8.
According to a police report, officers were called to the 1500 block of Hobson Drive on Dec. 2 after a woman who lived there reported a burglary.
The woman said she came home from work and found the front door of her apartment kicked in, the door frame damaged and a PlayStation 4 video-game console missing. The PS4 had a game inside it valued at about $30.
On Dec. 8, the victim came to the Rantoul Police Department to report that she had found her PS4 at the Gold Rush II Pawn Shop. Personnel at the pawn shop told her a man named Michael Howard pawned the console Dec. 2. She told police that her older sister was dating a man named Michael Howard, and he had allegedly been at her apartment before.
Policy got a copy of the pawn slip identifying the seller as Howard. The slip said he got $90 for the PS4.
On Friday, police spotted Howard get into a Buick and begin driving, and found from a check of their system that he currently has a suspended driver's license. Police then pulled over Howard's vehicle and arrested him.
Following the arrest, Howard allegedly admitted kicking in the apartment door, taking the PS4 and pawning it.
