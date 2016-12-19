Top of the Morning: Dec. 19, 2016

Photo by: Rick Danzl Urbana Police officer Matt Rivers laughs with 7-year-old Marquez Brown at Blain's Farm & Fleet in Urbana Thursday Dec. 15, 2016.

On Mondays, our award-winning photographers tell their stories. This week: Rick Danzl:



Like most assignments, choosing the subject is often key to getting a good photo.

It was no different when I was assigned cover Thursday’s Urbana Police “Shop with a Cop” event.

The good news was there were many happy people taking part. The subject I chose seemed to be really enjoying the process of helping a boy shop, officer Matt Rivers assisting 7-year-old Marquez Brown.

Rivers helped the boy pick out a new coat, praising him for finding a nice one. He even suggested he might be back to get one for himself.

Rivers pulled out one of the store’s brannock devices to measure the boy’s foot before selecting a pair of boots.

The two laughed a lot while shopping, especially when Brown seemed to go missing, leaving Rivers to start to search. Brown was hiding behind a clothing rack only to pop out to surprise Rivers when he walked by.

When they finished in the clothing department, Rivers guided the boy to the toy department, making sure he spent his allotment of $200. It was hard to tell who was happier.

It was a good opportunity to show a side of cops that few people get to see.