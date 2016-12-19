Wheelchair-bound teen faces unclear road to recovery

Photo by: Provided Daytreon Pettis

CHAMPAIGN — As Daytreon Pettis wakes up to a sixth day in the Champaign County Jail, the teenage woman he’s accused of shooting remains confined to a wheelchair, a bullet still lodged near her spine.

It’s been 45 days since Jamona Collier could move her legs. She’s finally out of the hospital but fearful that the gunshot that struck her at a Champaign house party last month will leave her permanently disabled.

“I don’t have any sensation in my legs,” Collier, 18, told The News-Gazette. “They said they don’t know if I ever will.”

Doctors opted not to remove the bullet that’s lodged in her back, saying it wouldn’t do her any good physically and the surgery would put her at risk for further damage. So on Wednesday, she was released from the hospital and scheduled for outpatient therapy.

Before being shot, Collier was working toward her GED at Champaign’s READY School. Her 3-year-old child is being cared for at home by family members.

“We’re praying to God that God’s going to heal her, so I’m going to say she’s going to be able to walk again,” said Collier’s mother, Neisha Collier.

On the same day that her daughter was released, police arrested the 23-year-old Pettis, of Urbana, on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in connection with the shooting.

The incident happened on Nov. 4 at a party in the 300 block of North Third Street. Police say what sparked the shooting was Pettis’ desire to get in without paying the $5 cover charge sought by the hosts.

According to police, Pettis pulled out a gun and said “People don’t need to get shot over $5.” He’s then alleged to have fired one shot that struck Collier, who was 17 at the time, in the back.

The charges, according to Collier and her mother, don’t fit the crime.

“How in the hell are they charging him with aggravated battery of a firearm when you premeditated what you were going to do and your intent was to kill?” Neisha Collier said. “I don’t know where they got that charge from.”

The aggravated battery with a firearm charge is a Class X felony, punishable by between six and 30 years in prison. Under the law, it’s the stiffest penalty allowed given the circumstances, said Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz.

“There is not a more serious offense that he could possibly be charged with because, fortunately, she didn’t die,” Rietz said.

The Colliers’ grievances with local authorities began before Jamona became a victim in this case.

Just over a month before Jamona was shot, brother Brandon Collier was sentenced to 60 years in prison following his conviction in the July 2015 shooting death of Terron Jackson. A Champaign County jury took less than four hours to convict in June.

Neisha Collier maintains her son’s innocence.

“They offended me with these charges,” Jamona Collier said. “He shot intending to kill us. I got hit above my waist and I don’t think the charges are strong enough.”