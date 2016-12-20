12 candidates for Parkland board may be most ever

CHAMPAIGN — An even dozen people, 11 of them from Champaign County, have filed to be on the April 4 ballot as candidates for four seats on the Parkland College Board of Trustees.

Monday was the last day to file a petition of candidacy to appear on the ballot, and two more contenders — Richard Taylor and Kathleen Robbins, both of Champaign — joined what already was an unusually large field.

The 12 candidates makes for the largest group of board hopefuls in at least 35 years and is believed to be the greatest number in the 50-year history of Parkland, said Rachel Schroeder, who retired in 2000 after serving as secretary to Parkland's presidents and boards of trustees for the community college's first 34 years.

Seven of the 12 candidates are from Champaign, two are from Urbana and one each are from Savoy and St. Joseph.

The only candidate not from Champaign County is incumbent board Chair Dana Trimble of Newman in Douglas County. Trimble has served on the board since 1999.

Parkland's district covers all or parts of 11 counties, but many of its students and much of its assessed valuation comes from Champaign County.

Five people are running for a two-year seat on the board: Robbins; Bianca Green of Champaign, who was appointed to a two-year term last year; J. Barry Howell of Urbana; and Becky Densmore and Jonathan Westfield, both of Champaign.

Running for three available six-year terms are Trimble; incumbent board member Greg Knott of St. Joseph; Taylor, Rochelle Harden and James Faron, all of Champaign; E.J. Donaghey of Savoy; and Rabel Burdge of Urbana.

Donna Giertz of Champaign, who was elected in 2005, is not running for another six-year term in 2017.

Taylor, the owner of Glass FX in Champaign, said he has taught part time at Parkland and has taken business and art classes at the college.

He said that recent budget cuts, including the elimination of eight nontenured faculty positions at the college, were a concern for him.

"It's been a concern for a lot of people. You hate to see faculty, especially new faculty on a tenure track, being laid off. I hope to address that. I'm not sure anything can happen immediately with the state budget impasse," he said. "I'm hoping that in two years, we'll have some changes in this state and get past this budget impasse."

He said he hopes to be on the Parkland board when the state budget stalemate is broken.

"I would like to be on board as a trustee so that we can take advantage of that as soon as possible when we have a change. In a six-year term, I'm going to get to see quite a few changes happen," Taylor said. "I've been a designer at Glass FX for 40-some years. What I do is work with clients and come up with a creative process for the parameters of whatever the issue is. Hopefully, I can bring that creative process to the decisions that are going to be made in the next few years."

Robbins, who is retiring after six years as executive director of the McKinley Foundation in Champaign, said she "is a huge believer in education," and "that it is critical at this time from a financial and community aspect to get involved at Parkland."

She is a past CEO of Cellular One of East Central Illinois, was on the board of Vermilion Advantage and lived in Haiti for 15 months in 2006 and 2007, working on economic development projects.

Robbins, who has lived in East Central Illinois since 1993, said she was asked last week to run for the board by a Parkland staff member.

"I've been scrambling to get signatures and paperwork," she said.

She was motivated, she said, by the recent faculty cuts.

"Very much so. I had never thought about running for the board, but I've been thinking about education. Every time I hear about kids dropping out of school here in Champaign-Urbana, all the 14-year-olds who want to drop out of school, I want to take them to Haiti and spent a week or two with a peer down there, and see what they say after they come back," said Robbins, who works with the C-U Cradle to Career group.

She said she believed the Parkland "administration is making the best of a very difficult situation. When you talk about the classic rock and a hard spot, that's where they're at, and there was no way with flat enrollment and no state support that they could keep people on. When you have tenured faculty and nontenured faculty, it's not a question of who's going to go then. I know it's a very difficult situation."