Danville police dole out cash to good drivers (with VIDEO)

DANVILLE — Scott Randolph had just dropped off all but one of his Christmas cards at the Danville post office Tuesday morning.

The Georgetown man held onto one, so he could write a check and drop it in the card for a friend who has been out of work for nine months. But before he could get around to it, Randolph got pulled over by a Danville police officer — just a block away from the post office.

He didn't know why.

"I was trying to think, 'What stop sign did I run?'" said Randolph, who was pleasantly surprised when Officer Jason Dunavan told him he had actually done everything right, obeying traffic laws. Then handed him an envelope with a $100 bill inside.

"This is the nicest police stop I've ever had," Randolph said, joking that now he gets to go home and tell his wife that he really does drive well.

Randolph said he knew exactly what he would do with the $100 — include it with his check in that Christmas card to his friend.

"That's super," Randolph said of the gesture from Dunavan on behalf of the Danville Police Association, which gave away a total of $3,000 on Tuesday to 30 people. Three officers in three different squads, including Dunavan, doled out the cash on first shift, along with Public Safety Director Larry Thomason, who handed out a few, too. And seven more $100 surprises were given away on second shift.

Dunavan handed out cash to seven drivers all over the city Tuesday morning.

It's the second year the veteran officer has participated in a giveaway that comes from the police union's charity fund. He said it's beneficial for the community to see police giving back, especially to those who can use the help.

"Oh, I love it, I absolutely love it," he said. "Just to see the shock on people's faces and to see their smiles."

Of the seven Dunavan stopped, more than half said they were going to pay forward their $100, and they all thanked Dunavan for the gift and expressed appreciation in various ways for police officers and the job they do.

Others stopped Tuesday morning:

— Carey Cundiff, of Oakwood, was heading to Danville Christian Academy, where he was principal before retiring, to help on the last day before the kids' holiday break.

He said he knows of two people he could re-gift the money to, because they're down on their luck right now.

— George Bell of Williamsport, Ind., was on his way to a doctor appointment in Danville. It was only the second time since high school that the 64-year-old had ever been pulled over.

"Oh, now, you've got to be kidding," said Bell, who opened the envelope to see the crisp bill. He told Dunavan it will be put to very good use, because his church congregation has an event to help the poor.

— Linda Trickle of Danville was driving between her part-time jobs when Dunavan stopped the great-grandmother with a keen eye. She told Dunavan she noticed he was carrying an envelope rather than a ticket book as he approached her van.

Trickle said she has three great-grandchildren she helps take care of, and the money will help with food and clothes for them.

— Charles Moultrie, a father of four who lives in Danville, was on his way to finish his Christmas shopping and said he had just taken out a loan to cover it.

"This will help," he said.

— And Jimmie Phillips said he was on his way home from the Veterans Affairs Illiana Medical Center in Danville, where he was visiting his partner, who is hospitalized with pneumonia, when Dunavan pulled him over. Phillips was a little emotional when Dunavan told him he had done nothing wrong and handed him the envelope.

"It will help me with some bills," Phillips said. "I couldn't ask for a better police department."