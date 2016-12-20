Edison students playing Santa for deployed soldiers

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Edison Middle School sixth-graders — front row, from left, Nolan Miller, Christian Squire, Joseph Smith and Seth Bowers, and back row, from left, Ashanti Butler, Owen Hobbs, Walker Westfield, Virginia Denmead and Kyla Canales — are among students who helped put together holiday care packages for deployed soldiers.

CHAMPAIGN — Edison Middle School students know plenty about what it means to be respectful.

"Our teachers talk about it all the time," sixth-grader Ashanti Butler said.

But thanks to a collaboration between the school and the local Army Reserve unit based in Urbana, sixth-graders at Edison got a chance to demonstrate what they've learned about respect in real life.

First Lt. Lorenzo Llorente of the 342nd CBRN Company Reserve in Urbana teamed up with social studies and history teacher Zach Cain to get students involved in sending holiday care packages to five local soldiers who are currently on nine-month deployments in the Middle East and Southwest Asia, one of whom resides pretty close to home for Edison students — Associate Principal Yvette Lane-Rose, who is on leave serving overseas.

The others local deployed soldiers who will receive gifts from Edison this year: Sgt. Sky Perez, Staff Sgt. Chad Wooton, Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Wells and Spc. Dustin Lutz

Cain volunteered his sixth-graders to head up the project and chose two students from each class to be in charge of collecting and boxing items.

"It made me feel honored. ... It made me feel like I was doing the right things in class," said sixth-grader Owen Hobbs about being chosen to help lead the charge of collecting donations.

For three weeks, these students encouraged their peers to donate everything from snacks to personal items for the soldiers, and each class was assigned one of the five soldiers to write holiday letters to.

That was the best part, according to sixth-grader Virginia Denmead.

"In my letter, I explained to them that the classroom was buzzing because we finally got a day off from projects and everyone was really excited we could do this because we knew we were helping," she said. "I talked a little about myself, too, because I think it helps to be able to picture the person you're receiving the letter from, so I wrote about my hobbies and my favorite subjects in school and stuff."

Nolan Miller made sure to thank them for their service, he said.

"I just kind of put 'Have a happy holidays and stay safe and keep doing what you do best.' I thanked them for serving us and doing so much and that we probably couldn't be the country we are without them," he said.

After enough materials had been collected, the leaders gave up their fifth and sixth-hour classes to help box up all the gifts and letters with Llorente, his wife Leigh Anne Llorente and two soldiers, Sgt. Keilia Stull and Sgt. Connie Heard, which was a unique experience for Walker Westfield, who has several family members who have served in the military.

"It felt good talking to other people who have served and serving right now. It was an honor to talk to them and help them," Westfield said.

The free pizza afterward was a big plus, too, Hobbs added.

Now that the boxes have been taped up, addressed and mailed, the sixth-graders say they've learned a lot from the experience.

"It just shows that sometimes our men don't see their families for quite some time," Seth Bowers said. "I know how families love it when you send them stuff to show you love them or just to say 'Hi.' I know this because I've had quite a few family members in the military and they absolutely love when you send them stuff for at least Christmas especially if they're missing it with their families."

And the holidays are a great time to practice your gift-giving skills, Miller added.

"There's a lot of people that get greedy this time of year. ... They're more anxious about getting presents than giving. I learned that if you give, you kind of feel better and, you know, these people don't really have the privilege to get all the stuff I have, and they're out serving our country," he said. "I feel like they deserve more than me. They're helping us. Without them I wouldn't be getting the stuff I have."

Christian Squire said it opened his eyes to how lucky he is to have been born in this country.

"These guys are risking their lives to protect us and we just sort of sit around at our house, so it was good to give something back," he said.

Cain was pleased with the way his students embraced the project from the get-go and he thinks they learned a lot about leadership.

Llorente agrees.

"We really want to recognize the respect and support they gave our soldiers. The support they gave is crucial during the holidays when being away from family is hard. The notes and gifts from home make it a lot easier to cope," he said.

The Reserve unit also teamed up with teacher Carmen Morgan at Tuscola's East Prairie Middle School to do a similar project. Morgan's class does an "adopt a soldier" program every year, he said.

And while the care packages may be filled with material necessities, like deodorant and toothpaste, along with a few treats, Butler says she hopes the gifts go deeper than that.

"The people that fight for our country, sometimes they lose track of what's important. They're there protecting the country for their families, but sometimes they don't get to feel loved. They need extra love and support from other people. They may not always remember that, so we need to give them compassion," she said.