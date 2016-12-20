Girl, 12, receives probation for gas station robbery

URBANA — A 12-year-old girl from the Cunningham Children's Home who admitted robbing a gas station attendant while armed with a knife has been sentenced to probation.

Judge Heidi Ladd, who accepted the child's guilty plea in November, on Tuesday sentenced her to five years of probation and ordered her to perform 100 hours of public service, write a letter of apology to the gas station employee and have no further contact with the business.

The girl and a boy, also 12 and from the children's home, were both charged in juvenile court in late October with armed robbery for stealing cigarette lighters from a clerk at the Shell station, 1812 N. Cunningham Ave., U, on Oct. 24.

Assistant State's Attorney Tim Sullivan said both children were armed with knives when they demanded cigarettes of the clerk, who refused to hand them over. The girl then reportedly threatened to shoot the clerk. The children grabbed the lighters and ran out but were caught shortly after by Urbana police.

The boy was convicted by Ladd of armed robbery in a bench trial last month. He's scheduled to be sentenced next week.

Sullivan said the girl had no prior juvenile adjudications. She was returned to Cunningham Children's Home.