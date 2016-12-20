Higher-valued land sends Champaign district's tax levy soaring

CHAMPAIGN — Because of increases in the assessed value of several Campustown properties and the potential for Carle facilities to re-enter the tax rolls this year, Unit 4's proposed tax 2016 levy exceeds last year's by more than 105 percent.

Since the increase was significant, the district held a public hearing to adopt the new levy Monday night.

When township assessors revalued apartments, businesses and residential properties on campus, some land was assessed to be worth triple or quadruple the amount it was in previous years — a frustration for landowners but a potential positive for the district.

Total equalized assessed valuation is now projected to be about $2.08 billion, with about $57 million coming from new construction, covering every project from the Red Robin near Market Place Mall to the north to developments on South Neil Street. Last year, the city's total EAV was about $1.96 billion.

Unit 4 was able to levy about $102 million this year, said Tom Lockman, the district's chief financial and legal officer.

It will be broken down into the following district fund categories:

— Educational purposes: $74,035,943.

— Operations and maintenance: $10,048,100.

— Transportation: $3,078,920.

— Working cash: $34,134.

— Municipal retirement fund: $2,391,047.

— Fire Prevention, safety, environmental and energy conservation: $34,134.

— Tort immunity purposes: $998,410.

— Special education: $1,636,283.

— Bond and interest purposes: $8,658,248.

— Social Security purposes: $1,195,524.

After the district abates its bonds, the actual levy amount will fall to about $93 million.

Lockman said the levy could actually be less than what the board approved Monday night because Unit 4 has to decide the amount before it knows the final EAV, which is what drives the new tax rate.

"There's some educated projections that have to be done in order to come to a number that will allow the district to receive what it's entitled to," Lockman said. "We won't know specifically until the county clerk's office does this process in the spring.

"Property-tax appeals are still out there, a lot of the Campustown properties have appealed their assessment. ... If those things don't come to fruition, the extension calculation will bare that out and we will only get what we're entitled to. It isn't determined until after we make that ask and we have to build in some flexibility to accommodate that."