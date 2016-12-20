Icy weather puts finals on hold at Oakwood High

OAKWOOD — Students at Oakwood High School will have to wait until the new year to complete final exams.

Like many area schools, Oakwood called off classes Monday and today because of wintry conditions. As a result, final exams were pushed back to Jan. 5-6, the school district announced Monday.

"Our secondary roads are almost all ice right now," Superintendent Gary Lewis said. "We've got a lot of roads that don't get any sun," and salt doesn't work when temperatures drop as low as negative-2 degrees.

Delaying exams — which were scheduled for Monday and today — was a tough decision, Lewis said, that he made with the roads commissioner and transportation director.

Oakwood Principal Tim Lee said students' safety trumps inconvenience.

"In that sense, it's not a hard decision," Lee said. "It's just best to push it back and do it when they can all be here."

With an extra two-and-a-half-weeks to study, some students will be happy, while Lewis expects "some probably were ready to get them out of the way."

When students come back Jan. 4, Lewis said they'll have a study day to "get back in school mode," before taking exams the next couple days. The second semester will then start Jan. 9.

With Tuesday off, winter break has already begun in Oakwood, and Lewis said he "wishes everyone a happy holiday ... two days earlier than anyone expected."