Jim Dey: Jury finds mom guilty of 'parental kidnapping'

A federal jury deliberated less than two hours Tuesday before finding an Urbana woman guilty of taking her young daughter to Canada to avoid complying with a judge's order granting sole custody to her former husband.

U.S. District Court Judge Colin Bruce, who presided over a weeklong trial at the federal courthouse in Urbana, scheduled an April 24 sentencing hearing for Sarah Nixon, 48, who has been in custody since she was arrested crossing the U.S./Canada border in September 2015. She faces a prison sentence of up to three years.

Nixon was convicted of international parental kidnapping. She took her daughter, now a second-grader in the Champaign school district, to Canada the weekend before Champaign County Circuit Judge Arnold Blockman was scheduled to rule on July 13, 2015, in a long-running custody dispute between Nixon and her former husband, University of Illinois Professor George Gasyna.

In finding Nixon guilty, the jury rejected her defense that she took the child because she reasonably believed that the child would be abused if her former husband gained custody. To find Nixon not guilty, jurors were required to find by a preponderance of the evidence — defined as more probably true than not — that Nixon's fear for her child was "reasonable" in light of all the circumstances.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly Pierson maintained that Nixon is entitled to believe what she wants, but according to the evidence, her belief was not "reasonable."

"You judge whether that was a reasonable belief," Peirson told jurors.

The prosecutor maintained that the evidence showed that Nixon used the child to conduct "her own vendetta against her ex-husband." She did so, Peirson argued, by making a variety of false accusations against Gasyna, including that he physically abused their daughter.

Arguing for the defense, federal public defender Peter Henderson conceded that Nixon "may have been overzealous" in her dealings with police and child-protection investigators but that she genuinely feared the consequences of her former husband having custody of the child.

"Sarah Nixon reasonably believed (her daughter) was subject to abuse," Henderson said. "For that reason, she is not guilty of this offense."

The forthcoming sentencing hearing will wrap up two years of litigation in the state and federal courts.

Blockman, now retired, conducted a weeklong custody trial in July 2015, ultimately deciding that Gasyna should have sole custody. He also restricted contact between Nixon and her child to one telephone or Skype conversation per week, finding it was for the child's best mental and physical health that she have limited contact with her mother.

Before the custody dispute in Champaign County, Nixon filed for custody of her daughter in Montreal, the city where she and Gasyna married in 1997. They divorced in 2012 in Champaign County.

Evidence at the federal trial indicated that Nixon dismissed her petition for custody in Canada when she came to fear that she might lose there. Nixon and her daughter subsequently returned from Canada to Urbana, with the custody issue then moving to the local circuit court.

Prosecutors portrayed Nixon as a woman determined to get her own way, one who listened only to the advice she wanted to hear. Prosecutor Lauren Kuper-Smith said Nixon adopted a "victim persona" when it was convenient to do so while displaying a "blatant disregard for the law."

"She left because (Gasyna) was going to get full custody. She crossed the Canadian border to make Judge Blockman's order disappear," said Kuper-Smith. "But that's not how the law works."

One of the key moments in the trial came Monday afternoon, when Nixon's daughter took the witness and said that "Mom" had told her to tell investigators that her father had abused her. The child said her father had never hurt her, but that Nixon told her to say he did because Nixon was "angry at Daddy."

Speaking to the jury, Henderson said the child's testimony wasn't as clear as it seemed, that Gasyna was a "bully" and that protecting the child was a "moral imperative" for Nixon.

Nixon, traveling with her daughter and her dog, crossed into Canada on July 13, 2015. Canadian authorities found her and her daughter two days later in Moose Creek, Ontario.

The child is now living with her father, stepmother and a half-sister in Champaign.

