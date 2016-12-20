Jim Dey: Mother explains why she took child to Canada

There's no question what Sarah Nixon did. She took her child with her to Canada in July 2015 to avoid a court ruling granting custody to the child's father.

On Monday, the 48-year-old Nixon told the jury hearing her case at the federal courthouse in Urbana why she did it.

"It is my obligation to protect my child from harm," Nixon said. "I took her to Canada to protect her."

Nixon was among the final witnesses the jury heard in the case. Prosecution and defense lawyers are scheduled to give their final arguments this morning. Then the jury will begin deliberations on whether Nixon is guilty of international child kidnapping, specifically that she took the child to prevent her former husband, University of Illinois Professor George Gasnya, from gaining custody as a result of a decision by now-retired Champaign County Circuit Judge Arnold Blockman.

Nixon made multiple allegations that Gasyna, a professor of Slavic languages, abused their daughter, now a second-grader in the Champaign schools and living with Gasyna's second wife and their daughter. But after protracted pretrial skirmishing and a week-long custody trial in July 2015, Blockman said he did not believe anything untoward had occurred.

Blockman granted custody to Gasyna and limited Nixon's contact with her daughter to one phone call per month. He found the order limiting contact between mother and daughter necessary to protect the child's emotional and physical health.

But in lengthy testimony Friday and Monday morning, Nixon repeated her concerns about her daughter's safety. Further, Nixon explained that she took the child because she had become convinced that Canada, not Illinois, was the proper venue to determine custody.

Nixon's belief — not the correctness of her belief — is key to the defense.

Federal defenders Peter Henderson and Elisabeth Pollock are not presenting evidence of what Nixon believed because her opinion is legally correct. Instead, they are presenting it as an alternative to the criminal allegation that Nixon knew she was violating multiple court orders when she took the child to Canada the weekend before the Monday hearing when Blockman issued his ruling.

Canadian authorities found the child and mother in Moose Creek, Ontario, two days later, July 15, 2015. The child was turned over to her father while Nixon, after being interviewed, was released from custody.

Nixon was arrested Sept. 15, 2015, on a federal warrant when she tried to cross the Canadian/U.S. border. She's been in custody since then.

During a lengthy cross-examination, the sometimes-combative, sometimes-soft-spoken Nixon clung to her stated belief that Blockman improperly granted custody to her former husband.

"I still believe I have de facto custody of (my daughter)," Nixon said.

She also reiterated her belief that her former husband is a child abuser.

That view, however, was contradicted by the child herself. The little girl, who played with Play-Doh while testifying to the jury via closed-circuit television, was asked by prosecutors to identify the person who told her to tell authorities that her father had abused her.

"Mom," the little girl said, explaining that Nixon "was angry at Daddy."

The child said it made her feel both "bad" and "sad" to tell a Carle physician and a Springfield psychologist conducting a home and family study that her father had mistreated her.

Prosecutors are trying to paint a picture of an increasingly angry mother fighting an uphill battle to retain custody of her child. During her testimony, Nixon acknowledged that she lost faith in her first lawyer and the court-appointed psychologist when their advice or findings displeased her.

She said she concluded that the local courts had no jurisdiction in her case after consulting with a Minnesota-based law student who told her that the court had no jurisdiction because Nixon and her daughter had not resided in the state for six months at the time the custody issues were being decided.

Nixon pressed the jurisdiction issue before Blockman. He rejected the claim that Canada had jurisdiction because Nixon had voluntarily dismissed a previous custody claim in that country's courts. Further, he said, Nixon had waived the argument by submitting to the local court's jurisdiction for months before deciding to challenge it.

Testimony revealed that Gasyna and Nixon had a 20-year relationship, marrying in 1997 in Canada, having a child in 2008 and divorcing in 2012 in Champaign County. After splitting, Nixon and the couple's daughter moved to Montreal before returning to Urbana.

The court took special measures to accommodate the child's testimony. She was in the courthouse, but testifying from another courtroom by closed-circuit television.

The child, who was well spoken and relaxed on the witness stand, told the prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly Peirson, that she had brought two toys to keep her company on the witness stand as well as the Play-Doh.

Spectators from the main courtroom, where U.S. Judge Colin Bruce and the jurors remained, included Nixon. She smiled while watching her daughter, but shook her head no when the child identified Nixon as the individual who told her to accuse her father of abusing her.

