Pit bull that bit man's face to be euthanized

URBANA — An Urbana man attacked by a pit bull dog in his own home Monday has been released from a local hospital. The dog who bit him repeatedly is scheduled to be euthanized.

Champaign County sheriff’s Sgt. Dan Coile said deputies were called to the home of Angela Nelson, 30, in the 1500 block of Carroll Avenue in Urbana Township, about 8:45 a.m. Monday.

When they got there, paramedics were already tending to her roommate, Robert Lee Palmer, 67.

“He had extensive injuries to his lower lip and chin,” Coile said.

Coile said an animal control officer was also present to take custody of the dog.

A woman visiting in the home told deputies that Palmer was sitting in a chair in the living room and that “Cash,” an adult male pit bull terrier, was also in the room and began to urinate on the floor.

“He raised his hand to yell at the dog and the dog lunged at him and bit him in the face. The witness tried to get the dog away and got it in a bedroom,” he said.

She then called Nelson, the dog’s owner, and 911.

Coile said besides the facial injuries, Palmer also had bites on his left arm. He was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he was treated and later released.

Stephanie Joos, director of Champaign County’s animal control department, said Cash was taken into custody Monday and that Nelson has already agreed to relinquish him.

“She will not be reclaiming him. He will be here for a 10-day quarantine and at the end of that time frame will be euthanized,” Joos said.

Joos said her office had not had previous contact with the dog. She said Nelson had not registered the dog with her office, which involves showing proof from a veterinarian that a dog has been vaccinated for rabies. She said Nelson reported, however, that the dog had had its rabies vaccination.

Joos described the dog as having “very serious behavioral issues.”

