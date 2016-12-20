Service Club of the Week: Illini Networkers Inc.

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Illini volleyball coach Kevin Hambly teaches a Chalk Talk session sponsored by the Illini Networkers booster club.

About the club

President: Rick Borup.

Origin: Founded in 1983, Mike Hebert's first season as Illini volleyball coach.

Did you know? The mission of the official booster club for Illini women's volleyball: to promote enthusiasm in the team; create opportunities for socialization among fans, players and coaches; and raise funds to supplementary support to the program.

Proudest of

1. Kathy Bowersox chaired the committee to host the annual Networkers picnic for the players and their parents in August.

2. Each year, the team dedicates one home match to breast-cancer awareness. The Networkers provide support by auctioning off the pink jerseys worn by the players, with the winning bidder designating theirs in honor of someone affected by breast cancer.

3. Borup recently presented the Networkers' check for $4,000 to Carle's Mills Breast Cancer Institute. The organization has given nearly $17,000 to this cause the past four years.

Member news

1. Melanie Manner is arranging January's annual volleyball awards banquet.

2. Kathy Kingston and Bret Marsolf organize and greet people at Coach Kevin Hambly's popular chalk talks prior to each home match.

3. During the season, Cindy Clennon keeps members informed via the electronic Networker News.