UI trustees to vote on $1.33M contract for med-school consultant

URBANA — Carle Health System and the University of Illinois are poised to pay a consultant more than $1.3 million to help get their new medical school off the ground.

UI trustees today will vote on a proposal for a $1.33 million contract with PriceWaterhouseCoopers Advisory Services of Boston to help win official accreditation for the Carle Illinois College of Medicine.

Carle is covering 51 percent of the cost. The UI will pay the remainder, though no tuition or state tax money is being used, officials said. The money will come from the university's "institutional funds," which includes interest income, gifts and overhead charges on federal grants and contracts.

The UI Board of Trustees' Executive Committee is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. today to approve the contract. Also on the agenda is the acquisition of property in Peoria, where the UI Chicago College of Medicine has a satellite campus.

PriceWaterhouse Coopers was hired on a sole-source contract for $562,000 earlier this year to help with the UI's application for accreditation to the Liaison Committee for Medical Education, which licenses medical schools. The UI followed procedures under the Illinois Procurement Code for a sole-source contract, according to the board item.

Carle had specifically requested PriceWaterhouse Coopers when it agreed in June to cover half the cost. The firm is considered the leading accreditation consultant in the country for creating and maintaining medical education programs, officials said.

Consultants started work in early August, developing a data-collection instrument, reviewing accreditation materials and helping medical school staff prepare for a site visit by the accreditation team.

The UI recently submitted preliminary materials to the Liaison Committee as well as the Illinois Board of Higher Education.

But the university and Carle want to continue working with PriceWater- house Coopers on the next phases of the accreditation process, which is expected to take almost a year.

The initial contract included an option for additional work, but that took the price above the $1 million threshold that requires trustees' approval.

Officials said they want to get started this month and couldn't wait for trustee action at the board's regularly scheduled meeting in January.

The additional work includes developing a "detailed road map of actions to operationalize the College of Medicine," according to the board item. The plan is to blend a traditional medical school curriculum with engineering and data science, to train "physician scientists" who can translate cutting-edge technology into medical treatment and devices.

The medical school has already submitted a curriculum proposal, student and faculty policies, facilities plans and strategic plans, all in draft form, according to campus spokeswoman Robin Kaler, who answered questions posed to medical school officials.

In an email, Kaler said PriceWaterhouse Coopers has guided the medical school "through every aspect of planning for the first-ever medical school built at the intersection of engineering and medicine." That work includes ensuring best practices in policies, structure and approaches in areas such as curriculum, student recruitment, academic policies, marketing and philanthropy, she said.

The next phase will include "refinement and revisions," with more details about curriculum and faculty participation. Those will be submitted to the Liaison Committee before its site visit to the campus, she said.

Final approval is expected in late fall 2017, after which the medical school can begin recruiting students. The school hopes to begin teaching its first class of 32 students in fall 2018.