VIDEO: Danville police dole out cash to good drivers
DANVILLE — Danville police officers were out Tuesday morning trying to catch drivers doing things the right way this holiday season.
Armed with $100 bills in envelopes, three officers in three different squad cars were randomly stopping people who were wearing their seat belts, using their turn signals or obeying the speed limit and handing them the cash with thank-you letters from the Danville Police Association, which donated the $3,000 that was given out to 30 lucky drivers Tuesday.
Danville police Officer Jason Dunavan handed out cash to seven drivers all over the city. It's the second year the veteran officer has participated in the giveaway that comes from the police union's charity fund. He said it's beneficial for the community to see police giving back, especially to those who appreciate it and can use it.
"Oh, I love it, I absolutely love it," he said. "Just to see the shock on people's faces and to see their smiles."
Comments
