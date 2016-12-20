VIDEO: Danville police dole out cash to good drivers

Video: Cop Cash » more Videographer: Tracy Crane/John Dixon Danville police spread some holiday cheer Tuesday by randomly stopping people who were obeying traffic laws and handing them $100 bills. The Danville Police Association donated the $3,000 given away to 30 lucky drivers throughout the day.

DANVILLE — Danville police officers were out Tuesday morning trying to catch drivers doing things the right way this holiday season.

Armed with $100 bills in envelopes, three officers in three different squad cars were randomly stopping people who were wearing their seat belts, using their turn signals or obeying the speed limit and handing them the cash with thank-you letters from the Danville Police Association, which donated the $3,000 that was given out to 30 lucky drivers Tuesday.

Danville police Officer Jason Dunavan handed out cash to seven drivers all over the city. It's the second year the veteran officer has participated in the giveaway that comes from the police union's charity fund. He said it's beneficial for the community to see police giving back, especially to those who appreciate it and can use it.

"Oh, I love it, I absolutely love it," he said. "Just to see the shock on people's faces and to see their smiles."