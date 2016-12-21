Mom starting tree tradition to honor slain daughter

Photo by: Provided Bethany Baker, 21, left, who died a June 2016 alleged DUI crash, is shown with her mother, Cheri, in 2012.

CHAMPAIGN — Cheri Baker no longer has her daughter. But Baker has memories of her — and her Christmas tree.

Bethany Baker was killed in an alleged drunken-driving crash in northern Edgar County in June, and her mother wanted friends of the 21-year-old Champaign woman to be able to come together for comfort.

"I just felt like a remembrance, just this time of year, might help everyone. It's been six months. With so many young people involved, some of her friends have been reaching out to me to get together. This kind of made sense to me," she said.

Baker, other family members and friends of Miss Baker gathered Tuesday in the parish center at St. Matthew Catholic Church to share memories of the young woman killed June 18.

"Last year, she had her first and very own apartment. She was so excited to go out and, by herself, get a Christmas tree. She was all stressed out about having the perfect tree. She bought a white, shiny 6-foot tree and decorated it with red balls and a red Santa hat," she said.

The tree is now at Baker's house.

"That's going to be a tradition for us — to put up Bethany's tree," Cheri Baker said.

Baker is trying mightily to dwell on the positive and not so much on the way her child was taken from her.

Cameron Shull, 25, of Fairmount has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony alleging that his actions led to Miss Baker's death.

Court records show that Shull was criminally charged within days of Miss Baker's death. About a month later, a judge agreed that he could be released from jail to be driven by his mother to a residential substance-abuse treatment program. He was to return to the Edgar County jail when finished.

In mid-September, he posted $7,500 cash bond and was allowed to live with his mother in Fairmount with an electronic monitoring device.

In mid-October, a judge agreed to a request that he could work in the yard at his mother's home and, earlier this month, Shull was allowed to leave her home to attend self-help meetings for his alcoholism.

He is due in court Thursday in Paris, Ill., on the case.

"I try not to think about that as much," Cheri Baker said of the privileges Shull has been granted while awaiting trial. "I don't want to let him bring me down. He has to deal with the situation he created. It's something that wouldn't be pleasant for anyone."

Baker said her daughter was not a close friend of Shull but the two knew each other and, on the morning she died, she agreed to get in his truck and go with him and another man for a ride.

An Edgar County coroner's report said Shull was headed south on a county road just south of the Vermilion-Edgar county line when he lost control of his pickup truck, swerved off the road, and hit a utility pole. Miss Baker was ejected as the truck rolled onto its roof and died as a result of her injuries.

Baker said she's talked with state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, about possible modifications to current DUI legislation and said she's willing to tell legislators her story should the opportunity to lobby for more severe penalties come up.

Should Shull be convicted of the more serious count alleging he caused her death, a prison sentence of three to 14 years is mandated unless a judge finds "extraordinary circumstances" exist that would allow a sentence of probation. He would have to serve at least 85 percent of the sentence.