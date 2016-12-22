Apartment fire's cause: Electrical
CHAMPAIGN — Champaign fire officials say an apparent problem with electrical wiring started a fire that heavily damaged a Champaign apartment building last weekend.
“It was accidental but it was an electrical fire,” Champaign Fire Marshal Randy Smith said Thursday of the fire that displaced 10 occupants of the two-story building at 611 S. State St.
“It started in the attic above apartment six on the second floor,” Smith said. “We had heavy charring on the roof assembly right above that.”
There was also “beading” in the electrical wiring, suggesting to investigators that the electrical circuit was still active as the fire burned, Smith said.
All the residents and their pets got out safely. The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. and it took firefighters, working under extremely cold conditions, about 90 minutes to get it substantially under control.
The Champaign County Supervisor of Assessments lists the property owner as George Klatt of Urbana. The market value of the building was listed at $164,000 on the county’s website. Smith estimated damage to the building at $175,000 and the contents at $25,000.
It is currently not liveable, Smith said.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.