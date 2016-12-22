Apartment fire's cause: Electrical

Video: State Street fire in Champaign » more Videographer: John Dixon Champaign firefighters worked through cold temperatures and icing conditions to put out a two-alarm fire at an apartment house, at 611 S State Street on Saturday Dec. 17, 2016. The fire was reported at 8:52 p.m. and was struck at 10:28 p.m. No injuries were reported, but several pets were missing. Image

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign fire officials say an apparent problem with electrical wiring started a fire that heavily damaged a Champaign apartment building last weekend.

“It was accidental but it was an electrical fire,” Champaign Fire Marshal Randy Smith said Thursday of the fire that displaced 10 occupants of the two-story building at 611 S. State St.

“It started in the attic above apartment six on the second floor,” Smith said. “We had heavy charring on the roof assembly right above that.”

There was also “beading” in the electrical wiring, suggesting to investigators that the electrical circuit was still active as the fire burned, Smith said.

All the residents and their pets got out safely. The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. and it took firefighters, working under extremely cold conditions, about 90 minutes to get it substantially under control.

The Champaign County Supervisor of Assessments lists the property owner as George Klatt of Urbana. The market value of the building was listed at $164,000 on the county’s website. Smith estimated damage to the building at $175,000 and the contents at $25,000.

It is currently not liveable, Smith said.