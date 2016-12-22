Churches close to deal on men's emergency shelter

CHAMPAIGN — When Faith United Methodist Church in Champaign conducted a "change the world" study this past fall, the issue of homelessness in the community rose to the top of the list of concerns.

Pastor Sheryl Palmer said her church considered waiting until January to tackle the issue of homelessness. But winter was approaching, and planning in the community was underway to get an overnight shelter open where homeless men could find warm beds during the coldest months.

"We couldn't just let go of the fact that things weren't coming together like we had hoped," she recalled. "So we just decided to just jump in."

Faith United Methodist has already endorsed being a backup men's winter shelter location on weekends if needed, Palmer said.

Now she and Chuck Carlson, the interim pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Champaign, have asked their churches' governing bodies to approve a plan in which the Methodist church would open as the men's shelter on Friday and Saturday nights and the Presbyterian church would offer this shelter the remaining evenings of the week.

Those final approvals from the two churches will be needed to swing into action the first week of January, the goal for getting an emergency shelter open, should a planning group's first choice to house the men's shelter, New Covenant Fellowship Church, not work out.

New Covenant is the preferred location because it's in the heart of downtown Champaign, handy to the homeless population, and wouldn't require transportation to the outskirts of Champaign on weekends.

But there are fire-safety code issues that have to be addressed in the New Covenant building, and the United Way of Champaign County is awaiting an estimate on how much that might cost.

"If the modifications are reasonable, we probably would have some dollars that can cover this work and the modifications can begin," said Sue Grey, the United Way's chief executive officer. "But that's a lot to happen over the next two weeks."

Meanwhile, the United Way is also working with the other two churches, Grey said. Progress is being made, she said, though it's moving more slowly than hoped.

"I'm confident that we can meet the goal," Grey said.

Walt Kelly, head of the building committee at New Covenant, said his church was approached to be a shelter location some four to six weeks ago.

"The vote was unanimous in our congregation to pursue this, but we do have some building issues that need to be resolved," he said.

With a bid on the work not in yet, concerns about safety for people who would be staying overnight at the church, the need to get the city's fire marshal to sign off and the end of the year approaching, he said, things are looking uncertain at this point.

"We're obviously just trying to get this done soon," Kelly said.

Palmer said it's been agreed that having one centrally-located shelter that can open seven nights a week would be ideal.

Plans call for the men's shelter to be open through mid-March, and operate with paid staff on a $40,000 budget, with money being raised through the United Way.

Palmer said her church can offer shelter on the weekend nights only because a preschool is housed in the building on weekdays and the church is right next to Bottenfield Elementary School.

"It complicates things," she said.

In addition to supplying space for the shelter, her church would be picking up some costs involved, such as liability insurance, and supplying volunteers, she said.

Carlson said Wednesday that his church is sorting through costs to prepare for a Sunday-through-Thursday night shelter operation.

"It's tentatively OK'd for being a backup," he said.

Now his church's session council is being asked to approve the plan as more than a back-up location if needed, he said.

He also said that when the TIMES Center was active as an emergency shelter, his church served as an overflow shelter location. It's active in immigration issues, has a heart for people and has a desire to connect and help, he said.

"I think, number one, this is a church that has a real heart for mission. It's important to us and who we are," Carlson said.

The church's missions coordinator, Kristi Corbin, said First Presbyterian has an active missions ministry and it devotes 10 percent of its collection to mission work.