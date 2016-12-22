Count It: Military veterans

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Marine veteran Mick Noteboom greets fellow Marine vet Harold Thomas, seated, during Judah Christian School’s Veterans Day assembly last month.

Between now and New Year's, we'll dive deep into new population estimate data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

5 fast facts

1. Of Urbana's 1,554 veterans, 159 are women. That's good for 10.2 percent — considerably higher than the numbers for Champaign (6.4) and the state (6.2).

2. Forty-seven of 62 area towns have more living veterans from the Vietnam era than any of the four other conflicts counted. In another 10, the biggest group served in the Persian Gulf War era (August 1990 through August 2001).

3. Arthur, Broadlands, Ludlow, Oakwood and Urbana all had more veterans from the Afghanistan/Iraq War era (defined as 9/11 and beyond) than any other conflict.

4. 24.1 percent of Champaign County's vets are at least 75; 35.1 percent have at least a bachelor's degree.

5. The area's third-largest city, Danville, boasts its most diverse veteran population — 22.4 percent black, 1.3 percent Hispanic and 1.3 percent multiracial.

The top 10

No surprise here: More than half of the 10 area towns with the highest percentage of veterans are in the same county (Vermilion) as the closest Veterans Affairs facility.