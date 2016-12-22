Jim Dey: Corruption at top leads to more at bottom

Given the dark political history of the state of Illinois, it's inarguable that there is a deeply ingrained culture of corruption that casts permanent suspicion upon our elected officials.

Governors, members of Congress, legislators and aldermen keep going to prison, raising the question, "Who's next?"

In that context, would it be any great surprise that the culture of corner-cutting, duplicity and outright dishonesty has spread into the functions of government itself, promoting waste, theft, mismanagement and misappropriation of tax dollars?

Recently, Illinois Executive Inspector General Maggie Hickey released an investigative report of operations within a special unit of the Illinois Department of Transportation located in the Chicago area. Her office, assisted by the state police, examined IDOT's Emergency Traffic Control program to see if state employees were doing what they were supposed to be doing — helping motorists.

They found widespread wrongdoing that was part of IDOT's culture — not just misbehavior by low-level employes but indifference by immediate supervisors and incompetence and sloppy oversight by those at the top.

"ETP management fostered an environment where wrongdoing was accepted and encouraged. Ultimately, the (inspector general) believes the misconduct at ETP is so widespread and systematic that sweeping changes are necessary," the report states.

The findings, the report states, barely scratch the surface of suspected wrongdoing within one part of one unit of one department of Illinois' sprawling state government.

"The (inspector general) recommends IDOT continue to determine whether other drivers engaged in this misconduct, and at the very least, counsel all ETP drivers regarding the falsification of work documents, including but not limited to assist reports," the report states.

In response to the investigation, IDOT fired six employees and suspended eight others. The department also established internal controls to monitor employees.

"The department will provide (the IG) updates as the process moves along," IDOT Bureau Chief Bruce Harmening wrote in a letter to Hickey.

Made public last week, the report indicates that IDOT drivers whose job it is to assist motorists falsified reports, vastly exaggerating the number of people they had assisted.

Instead, the drivers frequently ignored motorists in need and spent working hours in restaurants or parked on the side of the road. What help they provided paled in comparison to what they reported.

Surveillance of one driver who was later fired revealed the driver spent 5 1/2 hours of one shift "at restaurants and gas stations and parked on side streets." The driver "exited his truck to assist a vehicle on one occasion, but submitted nine assist reports."

Problems with the exaggerated assist reports didn't stop with the drivers submitting them. IDOT reports that it used the reports to "create spreadsheet reports detailing the total number of assists by driver, the location of assist, the type of assist needed and more. Additionally ETP administrators used assist report data to determine each shift's appropriate staffing level, inform overall personnel decisions and gauge the drivers' productivity," the report states.

In other words, IDOT managers relied on woefully inaccurate information in their decision-making process.

IDOT is divided into nine divisions in Illinois. Two of those divisions — Districts One and Eight — have ETP units that operate 24 hours a day over three shifts for 364 days a year.

The District One unit examined in this report covers nearly 950 miles in the Chicagoland area. It costs taxpayers $13 million-plus a year, has 80 employees and 70 ETP drivers. There are about 24 workers per shift who are assigned to the roads, where they assist stranded motorists by providing gasoline or a battery charge. They also clean up after accidents and remove debris from the road.

The jobs may not be glamorous, but they are well paid. The least any of the disciplined employees earned was $86,529 in 2014. The highest paid received $122,247.

The report indicates the drivers spent part of their time working and part of their time writing up false reports that indicated they were working.

One driver told investigators it was a "culture" at ETP to submit false assist reports, that "all ETP drivers do it," and that "ETP supervisors knew this was occurring because they were drivers once too."

Another driver told investigators he had been submitting false assist reports since 2010. The driver explained that he did so "to meet the quota set forth by management, keep his work reports near and error-free and be efficient."

While the driver told investigators he produced false reports to meet the quotas established by management, he "was observed passing motorists stopped on expressway shoulders and ramps."

Another driver told investigators he had been submitting false assist reports since 2007 and keeps a "list of license plates he uses when filling out false assist reports." He told an investigator "all ETP drivers were falsifying Assist Reports and stated ETP drivers talk about submitting false assist reports on a daily basis."

While the drivers were at fault, management was lax in its review of their work. The report indicates that there was "no supervision of drivers' patrol routes."

While insisting the accuracy of assist reports was considered, two managers told investigators that "assist reports were never reviewed."

The multiyear investigation began under former Gov. Pat Quinn and was completed under Gov. Bruce Rauner. But it reveals a culture of mismanagement, misbehavior and misuse of public funds that goes back many years prior to their tenure — one more way in which state government doesn't work for the people of Illinois.

Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.