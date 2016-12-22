Just 1 Question: The spirit of giving at Edison Elementary

It's been a tradition for at least 25 years now.

After Thanksgiving, students at Edison Elementary in Danville collect food donations. At the end of the drive, staff — along with employees at Jocko's, the school's partner in education, and Danville firefighters — assemble food baskets for some Edison families.

Firefighters will deliver the baskets of ham, potatoes, fresh fruit, bread, milk, juice, eggs, cheese, flour, crackers, peanut butter and other items to 16 families today — just in time for Christmas.

"It's not just one meal," said social worker Kristen Wilson, who organized the drive this year. "We also use money that's donated to buy whatever food we need. Our families should have enough food to last a week."

Wilson said the drive gives the youngsters an opportunity to give back to their community and show caring and compassion, which they've been learning about in their Second Step and Character Counts character-building programs.

"They get really excited about it," Wilson said of the drive, which is made into a friendly competition. The grade-level that brings in the most food wins a pizza party from Jocko's.

Before the winning grade level was announced, staff writer NOELLE McGEE stopped by to ask some third- and fourth-graders: Why is it important to give — food, help, even a compliment — to others?

REEM SHILLO

fourth grade

"Many people out there need more, and you don't want them to feel bad or not important if they don't have it. And like the Golden Rule says, you want to treat everybody like you want to be treated. It feels good after you do it, and you'll make them happy as well."

AUBREIE LLE DAVIS

third grade

"It's good to help other people. It makes them happy. I help my brother with his homework, and I help my teacher by being good. It makes me proud."

KIMBERLIN WAT SON

fourth grade

"Some people don't have enough money to get food so they need our help. I help by giving food and sometimes clothes."

ANK IT DEEPAK

fourth grade

"Some people don't have money to buy food. If we donate food, they will be healthy."

LAWRENCE CLARK

third grade

"It's important to give so that people who don't have much can have a nice Christmas."

EMM A OSTERBUR

fourth grade

"Some people might not have as much as you. If you give, they can have what they need, and that will make them happy."

Have a question you'd like education reporters NOELLE McGEE and NICOLE LAFOND to ask of students, teachers or administrators? Our inbox is open for submissions — send an email to nlafond@news-gazette.com.