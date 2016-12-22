Motorist dies in crash on I-74 near St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH — State police report that at least one person died in a crash Thursday night on Interstate 74 near St. Joseph.

Master Sgt. Brad Kane said the crash took place in the eastbound lanes of I-74 at mile marker 193.

While the left eastbound lane remains open, Kane reported that traffic is backed up as a result of the crash.

Motorists should expect delays or pursue an alternative route. Drivers are asked to use caution when approaching the crash scene.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is diverting eastbound traffic on I-74 off the interstate at exit 182 to all the crash scene to be processed.

No other information was immediately available.

